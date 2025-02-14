New Bill: Representative William R. Timmons IV introduces H.R. 465: Old Glory Only Act

We have received text from H.R. 465: Old Glory Only Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-15, and currently has 28 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Old Glory Only Act



, aims to establish a requirement regarding the flags that can be flown at United States diplomatic and consular posts. Here are the main provisions outlined in the bill:





Overview of the Bill







The bill stipulates that only the United States flag can be flown over any diplomatic or consular post operated by the U.S. government.



The bill stipulates that only the United States flag can be flown over any diplomatic or consular post operated by the U.S. government.



The Secretary of State would be responsible for enforcing this provision to ensure compliance.







Purpose of the Bill





The intent of this legislation is to maintain a uniform representation of the United States at its diplomatic missions worldwide. By limiting the flags displayed to only the U.S. flag, the bill seeks to present a consistent American identity and avoid any potential international conflicts or misunderstandings that may arise from flying additional flags.





Implementation







The Secretary of State would be instructed to oversee the implementation of this rule across all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts.



The Secretary of State would be instructed to oversee the implementation of this rule across all U.S. diplomatic and consular posts.



This would mean that any existing practices of flying other flags (for example, host nation flags or flags of specific states or regions within the U.S.) would have to cease.







Potential Impact





By formalizing this requirement, the bill could have implications for how U.S. embassies and consulates operate in terms of their internal and external communications and the symbols they use to represent the United States at their locations.





Compliance and Consequences





The bill does not specify any penalties for non-compliance, but the expectation is that the Secretary of State will take necessary measures to ensure adherence to the law.





Relevant Companies





None found.



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.