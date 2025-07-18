New Bill: Representative William R. Timmons IV introduces H.R. 4431: Improving Capital Allocation for Newcomers Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4431: Improving Capital Allocation for Newcomers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-16, and currently has no cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the Improving Capital Allocation for Newcomers Act of 2025, proposes amendments to the Investment Company Act of 1940 regarding the definition and criteria for qualifying venture capital funds. The main changes include:





Changes to Qualifying Venture Capital Funds







The maximum number of investors that can participate in a qualifying venture capital fund will be increased from



250 to 2,000



. This means more investors can contribute to these funds, potentially increasing the capital available for investment.



The minimum amount of capital that a venture capital fund must have to qualify will rise from



$10 million to $150 million



. This change is intended to raise the threshold for what constitutes a qualifying fund, presumably to encourage larger investments and more robust financial backing.







The purpose of these amendments is to facilitate larger capital allocations to new businesses by making it easier for them to access funding through venture capital. By broadening the definition of qualifying venture capital funds, the bill aims to enhance the ability of these funds to raise money and invest in emerging companies, thereby potentially stimulating economic growth and job creation in the startup sector.





Implications





The bill may have various implications for the venture capital landscape. A greater number of investors allowed in these funds could lead to more diverse sources of funding for startups. Furthermore, increasing the minimum capital requirement may concentrate funding into fewer, larger funds that can meet this threshold, which could reshape the dynamics of investment in new ventures.





