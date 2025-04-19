New Bill: Representative Wesley Bell introduces H.R. 2668: Diversion And Rehabilitation Transformation Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2668: Diversion And Rehabilitation Transformation Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-07, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Diversion And Rehabilitation Transformation Act of 2025, aims to amend the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act of 1968 to provide support for state and local initiatives that focus on reducing crime and recidivism through enhanced diversion and rehabilitation programs instead of traditional incarceration methods. The key components of the bill include:





Key Objectives





1. **Reducing Crime and Recidivism:** The bill promotes the expansion of pre-arrest diversion, court-based intervention, and post-release rehabilitation programs to minimize criminal behavior and prevent re-offending.





2. **Promoting Equity in the Criminal Justice System:** It seeks to provide a more effective and equitable approach to justice that addresses root causes of crime, including drug addiction, mental health issues, and poverty, rather than solely punishing offenders.





3. **Minimizing Negative Consequences of Incarceration:** The bill aims to reduce the adverse side effects associated with incarceration, such as loss of jobs and family disruption.





Funding Allocations





The legislation allows the use of Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) funds for:







Pre-arrest diversion programs.



Court-based interventions, including specialty courts.



Post-release rehabilitation efforts.



Programs that incorporate mental health services, peer support, and restorative justice practices.







National Clearinghouse Establishment





To support these initiatives, the bill provides for the establishment of a National Diversion and Rehabilitation Clearinghouse. This clearinghouse will:







Centralize information on best practices and evidence-based programs related to diversion and rehabilitation.



Assist states and local governments in the implementation of these programs through technical support.



Conduct research and develop training materials for effective program implementation.







Definitions and Practices





The bill emphasizes the importance of evidence-based and trauma-informed practices in developing effective diversion and rehabilitation programs. It defines:









Diversion and rehabilitation program:



A program designed to offer individuals alternatives to traditional criminal justice processing to reduce their involvement in the system.



A program designed to offer individuals alternatives to traditional criminal justice processing to reduce their involvement in the system.





Trauma-informed practices:



Approaches that acknowledge the impact of trauma on individuals and seek to provide supportive environments that promote healing.



Approaches that acknowledge the impact of trauma on individuals and seek to provide supportive environments that promote healing.





Evidence-based practices:



Methods shown to be effective through rigorous testing and empirical support.







Funding Authorization





The Attorney General will be authorized to allocate necessary funds from the federal government to carry out the initiatives outlined in the bill from 2026 through 2031.





