New Bill: Representative Warren Davidson introduces H.R. 2706: Aid Accountability Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2706: Aid Accountability Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Aid Accountability Act of 2025



, seeks to amend existing laws related to foreign assistance in the United States, specifically section 104(f) of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961. Here are the main points of the bill:





Key Provisions







The bill introduces stricter consequences for individuals and entities that violate the requirements of foreign assistance laws.



Federal employees who knowingly violate these requirements will face termination from their positions and will be barred from future federal employment.



Those federal employees found in violation will also be financially liable to repay the amount of federal funds that were improperly allocated.



Entities such as grantees, sub-grantees, contractors, or any recipients of federal funds who violate these requirements will lose their eligibility to receive future federal funding.



The Secretary of State is given authority to determine violations and impose penalties. Their decisions on violations are final and can only be reviewed by a federal court.



After identifying any violations, the Secretary of State must report to Congress within 60 days, detailing the nature of the violation, the individuals involved, and measures to prevent future occurrences.



Final determinations made by the Secretary of State regarding violations are subject to specific review procedures under the Congressional Review Act.







Objectives





The aim of this legislation is to enhance accountability in the distribution and use of foreign assistance funds by ensuring that there are clear penalties for violations. This is intended to deter misconduct and ensure that federal funds are used appropriately.





Implications





If enacted, this bill would create a more rigorous enforcement environment around federal foreign assistance programs, potentially impacting the behavior of federal employees and recipients of federal funds.





Representative Warren Davidson Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Warren Davidson:

H.R.2706: Aid Accountability Act of 2025

H.R.2419: Patient Fairness Act of 2025

H.R.2418: Federal Reserve Regulatory Oversight Act

H.R.1915: Stop the Cartels Act

H.R.1857: Capital Gains Inflation Relief Act of 2025

H.R.1671: Justice for Vaccine Injured Veterans Act of 2025

Representative Warren Davidson Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Warren Davidson is worth $6.5M, as of April 18th, 2025. This is the 111th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Davidson has approximately $65.4K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Warren Davidson's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Davidson.

Representative Warren Davidson Stock Trading

We have data on up to $365.0K of trades from Representative Warren Davidson, which we parsed from STOCK Act filings. Some of the largest trades include:

A August 28th, 2020 sale of up to $100K of $WKHS. The stock has fallen 99.97% since then.

of $WKHS. The stock has fallen 99.97% since then. A February 6th, 2018 purchase of up to $50K of $GE. The stock has risen 138.86% since then.

of $GE. The stock has risen 138.86% since then. A May 17th, 2018 sale of up to $50K of $XOM. The stock has risen 30.58% since then.

of $XOM. The stock has risen 30.58% since then. A September 21st, 2020 sale of up to $50K of $CLF. The stock has risen 17.93% since then.

You can track Representative Warren Davidson's stock trading on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Davidson.

