New Bill: Representative Virginia Foxx introduces H.R. 650: Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act

We have received text from H.R. 650: Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 11 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Families’ Rights and Responsibilities Act



, seeks to solidify and protect the rights of parents to make decisions regarding the upbringing, education, and health care of their children, which it declares as fundamental rights. Below are key aspects of the bill in clear terms:





Findings of Congress







Parents have the primary responsibility to care for their children.



There is a natural right of parents to nurture and protect their children.



The role of parents in raising children is invaluable and should be praised and protected by the government.



Parents should direct the upbringing, education, and health care of their children based on their beliefs until the child reaches adulthood.



The bill discusses past Supreme Court rulings affirming the importance of parental rights in the upbringing of children.







Bill's Purpose







To affirm and protect the right of parents to direct their children’s upbringing.



To recognize that with these rights come responsibilities, particularly relating to education and nurturing.







Definitions Included in the Bill





The bill defines several key terms:









Government



: Includes various levels of governmental authority across the U.S. territories.



Parent



Child



: Defined as someone under 18 years of age.



Substantial Burden



: Any action that significantly restricts a parent's ability to make decisions about their child’s upbringing.







Protection of Parental Rights





Key provisions under this section include:







The right of parents to direct their children’s education and moral upbringing is considered fundamental.



Government interference in these parental rights can only occur if there is a compelling government interest that meets the strictest standards.



Parents hold inalienable rights that go beyond those specifically listed in the bill.



Exceptions will occur when a parent’s actions would substantially harm their child.



Parents have the right to seek legal remedies in court if they believe their rights have been violated.







Judicial Proceedings





The bill allows for claims based on violations of parental rights to be raised in state or federal courts, increasing avenues for parents to seek justice against government overreach.





Attorneys' Fees





The bill includes provisions for amendments that will allow parents to recover attorneys' fees in legal actions under this act.





Applicability





This act will apply to all federal laws and is meant to provide broader protections for parental rights that are not limited by current statutes.





