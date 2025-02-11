News & Insights

New Bill: Representative Virginia Foxx introduces H.R. 343: Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act

February 11, 2025 — 10:52 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 343: Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-13, and currently has 29 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the

Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act

, proposes to modify Title X of the Public Health Service Act, which provides federal funding for family planning services. The key aspects of the bill include:



Prohibition on Federal Funding



The bill stipulates that no federal family planning grants will be awarded to any organization or entity that performs abortions. To receive assistance under this program, an entity must certify that it will not perform abortions or fund any other entity that does so during the period of the assistance.



Exceptions to the Prohibition



There are specific exceptions to this prohibition where funding may still be available for abortions, which include:




  • If the pregnancy results from rape or incest.


  • If a physician certifies that the woman faces a physical condition, disorder, or illness that could result in death unless an abortion is performed.



Conditions for Hospitals



The prohibition does not apply to hospitals, provided they do not direct funds to non-hospital entities that perform abortions, except for cases covered under the specified exceptions.



Reporting Requirements



The bill mandates that the Secretary of Health and Human Services must submit an annual report to Congress. This report should include:




  • A list of organizations receiving grants under Title X.


  • The total number of abortions performed under the exceptions, including those due to rape, incest, or physician certification of physical conditions.


  • The date of the latest certification from each entity receiving a grant.


  • A list of any entities to which those grant recipients have made funds available.



Definitions



The bill provides definitions for key terms such as:





  • Entity:

    Refers to the complete legal structure, including any related organizations.



  • Hospital:

    Defined according to the Social Security Act.



Implementation Timeline



The Secretary must report to Congress within 60 days after the enactment of the bill and continue to do so annually.



Overall Impact



This legislation aims to restrict federal financial assistance for family planning services to entities that do not provide abortions, with certain outlined exceptions. It emphasizes accountability and transparency through reporting obligations, potentially impacting the funding landscape for health services related to family planning and reproductive health.



