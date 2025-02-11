New Bill: Representative Virginia Foxx introduces H.R. 343: Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act

We have received text from H.R. 343: Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-13, and currently has 29 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the



Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act



, proposes to modify Title X of the Public Health Service Act, which provides federal funding for family planning services. The key aspects of the bill include:









Prohibition on Federal Funding





The bill stipulates that no federal family planning grants will be awarded to any organization or entity that performs abortions. To receive assistance under this program, an entity must certify that it will not perform abortions or fund any other entity that does so during the period of the assistance.





Exceptions to the Prohibition





There are specific exceptions to this prohibition where funding may still be available for abortions, which include:







If the pregnancy results from rape or incest.



If a physician certifies that the woman faces a physical condition, disorder, or illness that could result in death unless an abortion is performed.







Conditions for Hospitals





The prohibition does not apply to hospitals, provided they do not direct funds to non-hospital entities that perform abortions, except for cases covered under the specified exceptions.





Reporting Requirements





The bill mandates that the Secretary of Health and Human Services must submit an annual report to Congress. This report should include:







A list of organizations receiving grants under Title X.



The total number of abortions performed under the exceptions, including those due to rape, incest, or physician certification of physical conditions.



The date of the latest certification from each entity receiving a grant.



A list of any entities to which those grant recipients have made funds available.







Definitions





The bill provides definitions for key terms such as:









Entity:



Refers to the complete legal structure, including any related organizations.



Hospital:



Defined according to the Social Security Act.







Implementation Timeline





The Secretary must report to Congress within 60 days after the enactment of the bill and continue to do so annually.





Overall Impact





This legislation aims to restrict federal financial assistance for family planning services to entities that do not provide abortions, with certain outlined exceptions. It emphasizes accountability and transparency through reporting obligations, potentially impacting the funding landscape for health services related to family planning and reproductive health.





