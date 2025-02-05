New Bill: Representative Virginia Foxx introduces H.R. 245: Grant Integrity and Border Security Act

We have received text from H.R. 245: Grant Integrity and Border Security Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act, proposes several significant changes regarding applications for federal grants. Below is a summary of its main provisions:





Certification Requirement





The act mandates that any entity (such as an organization, institution, or individual) applying for a federal grant must provide a certification regarding their compliance with certain immigration laws. Specifically, they must confirm that:







They have not violated section 274(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act in the past 10 years,



They are not currently in violation of this section, and



They will not violate this section throughout the grant term.







Consequences for Non-compliance





The heads of federal agencies are given the authority to withhold grant funds if it is determined that the grantee has violated the above conditions. The determination can be based on various sources, including:







Information provided by the Secretary of Homeland Security.



Convictions or admissions of violations by current or former employees of the grantee while performing their official duties.



Any other credible information relevant to the case.







Reporting of Violations





The Attorney General is required to inform the Director of the Office of Management and Budget about any individual who has been convicted of or admitted to violating section 274(a) of the Immigration and Nationality Act within 90 days. This applies to any relevant conviction or admission resulting from an investigation.





Definitions





The bill outlines specific definitions for several key terms:









Agency:



Refers to any federal agency as defined by the United States Code.



Director:



Refers to the Director of the Office of Management and Budget.



Federal Grant:



Defined as a federal award according to the relevant sections of the U.S. Code.







Impact Overview





Essentially, the Grant Integrity and Border Security Act aims to enhance the integrity of grant applications and ensure compliance with immigration laws. It establishes strict requirements for applicants concerning past and present violations of specific immigration laws and sets up mechanisms for withholding funds from non-compliant entities.





Relevant Companies





None found



