New Bill: Representative Vince Fong introduces H.R. 2709: Save Our Sequoias Act

April 17, 2025 — 09:55 pm EDT

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar

We have received text from H.R. 2709: Save Our Sequoias Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 27 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


The "Save Our Sequoias Act" is a legislative proposal focused on the conservation and restoration of giant sequoia trees, reflecting concerns about their health and resilience in the face of environmental threats. The bill involves a multi-faceted approach to improve the conditions of these majestic trees, which are significant both ecologically and culturally.


Key Objectives





  • Collaboration:

    The bill emphasizes working with state and tribal agencies to ensure that conservation efforts are coordinated and efficient.



  • Assessment:

    It mandates assessments of existing sequoia groves to better understand their status and needs.



  • Emergency Response:

    Development of emergency response protocols to effectively address immediate threats to giant sequoias, which may include natural disasters like wildfires.



  • Funding:

    The bill allocates financial resources for restoration projects aimed at rejuvenating and preserving sequoia forests.



Program Establishment



It establishes a Giant Sequoia Emergency Protection Program and a related fund. This program is intended to promote effective management and reforestation efforts to ensure the long-term survival of the giant sequoia species.



Regulatory Changes



The bill includes amendments to existing regulations concerning authorized restoration services. These changes aim to streamline processes and enhance the efficiency of conservation activities.



Timeline for Changes



To enhance accountability, the bill includes provisions that will terminate specific authorities by October 1, 2030, which may require a review and renewal of certain conservation measures before the deadline.



Funding and Resource Allocation



By providing dedicated funding, the bill seeks to ensure that necessary resources are available for the conservation, restoration, and emergency management of giant sequoias.



Overall Aim



The overarching goal of the "Save Our Sequoias Act" is to secure the future of giant sequoia trees by addressing existing issues, enhancing protective measures, and facilitating collaborative efforts among relevant stakeholders.




Representative Vince Fong Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Vince Fong:

