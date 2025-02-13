New Bill: Representative Vicente Gonzalez introduces H.R. 507: Veterans Member Business Loan Act

We have received text from H.R. 507: Veterans Member Business Loan Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 24 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Veterans Member Business Loan Act



, aims to modify the existing Federal Credit Union Act. Specifically, it seeks to change the definition of what qualifies as a "member business loan" for credit unions in relation to veterans.





Key Provisions







Inclusion of Veteran Loans: The bill proposes to exclude loans extended to veterans from the definition of member business loans. This classification means that loans given to veterans will not be subject to the same regulations or limits that apply to other member business loans.



Definition of Veteran: The term "veteran" is defined as per section 101 of title 38, United States Code, which generally covers individuals who have served in the military and have been discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.



Effective Date: The changes stipulated in the bill would take effect six months following the enactment of the law.







Implications





By modifying the member business loan definition, the bill could potentially enable credit unions to provide more accessible financial assistance to veterans wanting to start or expand their businesses. This could lead to an increase in entrepreneurship among veterans and could affect the overall economic landscape for veteran-owned businesses.





Relevant Companies









USB



- U.S. Bancorp: As a large financial institution, U.S. Bancorp could potentially adjust its lending strategies to accommodate the changes in veteran loan classifications.



JPM



- JPMorgan Chase & Co.: As one of the leading banks in the country, JPMorgan might also explore new products targeted at veteran entrepreneurs in light of this bill.



C



- Citigroup Inc.: Citigroup could be impacted due to its large scale operations in providing loans, possibly affecting how they address veteran loans specifically.





