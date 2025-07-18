New Bill: Representative Vicente Gonzalez introduces H.R. 4449: Advocating for Small Business Act

We have received text from H.R. 4449: Advocating for Small Business Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-16, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

The "Advocating for Small Business Act" aims to enhance the support for small businesses within the framework of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Here’s what the bill proposes in simple terms:





Establishment of Offices of Small Business





The bill mandates the SEC to create a new structure within its organization by establishing an Office of Small Business in each division responsible for writing rules. This means that every division of the SEC that creates regulations will have a dedicated office focused on the needs and challenges of small businesses.





Coordination with Existing Offices





These new Offices of Small Business will work in coordination with the already existing Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation. This office is dedicated to helping small businesses raise capital and navigate the regulatory environment. The intention is to improve collaboration between these offices to ensure that the rules and policies crafted by the SEC take into account the specific needs of small businesses.





Aim of the Bill





The primary goal of this bill is to foster an environment that supports small businesses in capital formation, which is essential for their growth and sustainability. By having dedicated offices, the SEC would be better positioned to understand the unique challenges small businesses face and to advocate for policies that alleviate regulatory burdens, thus facilitating easier access to capital.





Improvements to Policy Priorities





The bill emphasizes the significance of considering small businesses when developing regulations. This is aimed at ensuring that small businesses do not face unnecessary obstacles when trying to raise funds, which is crucial for their operation and development.





Implementation of Provisions





If enacted, the SEC will need to take steps to implement these offices and establish protocols for their operation and interaction with other units within the commission. This could involve hiring staff, creating new processes, and establishing lines of communication to ensure that small business interests are represented in rule-making discussions.





Overall Intent





Overall, the "Advocating for Small Business Act" is designed to create a more conducive regulatory environment for small businesses by enhancing their representation and acknowledging their unique needs in the context of financial regulations.





