New Bill: Representative Veronica Escobar introduces H.R. 612: Health Care Providers Safety Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 612: Health Care Providers Safety Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 65 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, known as the Health Care Providers Safety Act of 2025, aims to enhance the security of health care providers by providing them with financial support through grants. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill proposes:





Grants for Security Enhancements





The bill authorizes the Secretary of Health and Human Services to award grants to health care providers. The purpose of these grants is to help cover the costs associated with improving both physical and cyber security within health care facilities. The goal is to ensure safe access for patients and staff.





Eligible Uses of Grant Funds





Health care providers that receive these grants would be able to use the funding for a variety of security-related enhancements, which may include:







Hiring security services to protect the facility and its personnel.



Hiring security services to protect the facility and its personnel.



Installing or upgrading video surveillance camera systems.



Installing or upgrading video surveillance camera systems.



Enhancing data privacy measures to protect patient information.



Enhancing data privacy measures to protect patient information.



Making structural improvements to the facility to boost security.







Focus on Safety and Security





The overarching intention of the bill is to address concerns regarding the safety of health care environments in light of increasing threats, both physical and cyber. By facilitating the acquisition of security resources, the legislation seeks to strengthen the protective measures in place for health care providers, their personnel, and their patients.





Regulatory Framework





This bill seeks to amend the existing Public Health Service Act by adding a specific part that focuses on the grant program for enhancing security in health care settings. This aligns with ongoing efforts to ensure that health care facilities can provide safe environments for the provision of care.





Applicability





The grants would be available to various health care providers, which could include hospitals, outpatient clinics, and other similar organizations that provide medical services to patients.





Impact on Health Care Facilities





By providing targeted financial resources, the bill aims to enable health care facilities to better protect against both physical threats and cyber-attacks, which have become increasingly prevalent. This increased security could also potentially enhance patient trust and safety during their visits to health care providers.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.