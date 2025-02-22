New Bill: Representative Vern Buchanan introduces H.R. 721: Performing Artist Tax Parity Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 721: Performing Artist Tax Parity Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled the "Performing Artist Tax Parity Act of 2025" is aimed at making changes to the tax deductions available to performing artists. Here’s what the bill proposes in layman’s terms:





1. Above-the-Line Deductions for Performing Artists





The bill increases the limit for certain tax deductions that performing artists can claim. Currently, artists can deduct some of their work-related expenses from their taxable income. The changes suggested by the bill include:







Raising the adjusted gross income threshold for these deductions from $100,000 to $500, meaning that artists earning up to this amount can fully benefit from the tax deductions.



If an artist earns above this limit, the amount of deductible expenses will gradually reduce by 10% for every $2,000 over the limit, ensuring that the benefit is available to those earning below $100,000 more significantly.



The threshold will be adjusted for inflation starting in 2026, allowing it to increase over time based on cost-of-living changes.







2. Inclusion of Manager or Agent Commissions





The bill clarifies that commissions paid to managers or agents of performing artists can also be included in the deductible expenses. This means that these costs can be considered when calculating the total amount of deductible expenses for tax purposes.





3. Increased Threshold for Nominal Employers





There is a provision in the bill that raises the threshold for determining what is considered a nominal employer. Specifically:







The previous threshold of $200 for nominal employers is increased to $500, thus allowing more employers to be classified under this category.



This change is also subject to future cost-of-living adjustments beginning in 2026.







4. Effective Date





The changes proposed by this bill are set to take effect for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2024. This means that the new rules will be applicable starting in the 2025 tax year.





5. General Impact





Overall, the bill's adjustments to the tax code are intended to provide more financial relief to performing artists by allowing them to deduct a greater portion of their earnings spent on work-related expenses. This aims to recognize the specific economic challenges faced by individuals in the performing arts sector.





