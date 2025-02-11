New Bill: Representative Vern Buchanan introduces H.R. 378: Thin Blue Line Act

We have received text from H.R. 378: Thin Blue Line Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

The proposed legislation, known as the Thin Blue Line Act, aims to amend existing U.S. law regarding the death penalty. Specifically, it seeks to add new aggravating factors for imposing the death penalty against individuals who kill or attempt to kill certain categories of law enforcement officers or first responders. Here’s a breakdown of the main components of the bill:





The bill proposes to include a new aggravating factor under Title 18, Section 3592 of the U.S. Code. This addition would apply when a defendant kills or targets law enforcement officers or first responders.



Preventing, investigating, or prosecuting criminal violations;





Apprehending or arresting individuals for criminal activities;





Serving as firefighters or other first responders.







Conditions of Targeting:



While performing their official duties;





Because of their official duties;





Due to their status as a public official or employee.







Impact on Legal Proceedings





This legislation would potentially increase the circumstances under which a defendant could receive the death penalty in cases involving the targeting of law enforcement or first responders. It explicitly emphasizes the protection of individuals in these public safety roles by classifying acts against them as more severe under the law.





