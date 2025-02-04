New Bill: Representative Vern Buchanan introduces H.R. 137: TCJA Permanency Act

We have received text from H.R. 137: TCJA Permanency Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 48 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The TCJA Permanency Act seeks to solidify certain beneficial tax measures introduced by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) for individuals, families, and small businesses by making them permanent. Here are the main aspects of the bill:





Permanent Tax Provisions





The bill aims to ensure that various provisions from the TCJA that provide tax benefits remain in effect indefinitely. This includes setting specific tax rates, deductions, and credits that support taxpayers, which can lead to potential savings.





Military Personnel Provisions





One key element of the bill involves adjustments related to military personnel serving in hostile areas. The changes will clarify tax regulations regarding their service, ensuring they are appropriately recognized and supported through tax benefits.





Student Loan and Education Regulations





Modifications to the rules surrounding student loan discharges are proposed, along with updates to how scholarship funds can be utilized, particularly for homeschooling. This aims to provide more clarity and support for families and students navigating educational expenses.





Changes to Exemptions and Deductions





The bill proposes revisions to the Internal Revenue Code regarding personal exemptions and adjustments on deduction limits. Specifically, dependent exemptions will be redefined, and deductions related to moving expenses will be permitted exclusively for military personnel. This means that families will need to adapt to new definitions and regulations concerning dependents and available tax deductions.





Compliance and Effective Dates





Once enacted, the new changes will be effective immediately for taxable years that follow. This section emphasizes updated compliance requirements, which taxpayers and tax professionals will need to accommodate in their practices.





