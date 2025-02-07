New Bill: Representative Troy E. Nehls introduces H.R. 309: National Law Enforcement Officers Remembrance, Support and Community Outreach Act.

We have received text from H.R. 309: National Law Enforcement Officers Remembrance, Support and Community Outreach Act.. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 48 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the National Law Enforcement Officers Remembrance, Support and Community Outreach Act, aims to provide funding and support for the National Law Enforcement Museum located in Washington, D.C. Below are the main components of what this bill would do:





Purpose and Findings





The bill recognizes the importance of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and the National Law Enforcement Museum, stating their roles in:







Honoring and remembering law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.



Educating the public about the role and challenges faced by law enforcement.



Working to reduce line of duty deaths and injuries.







It emphasizes the need for community outreach to foster better understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve, especially in light of recent increases in officer retirements and resignations, which have affected staffing in law enforcement agencies.





Support for the National Law Enforcement Museum





The bill authorizes the Secretary of the Interior to award grants to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund for various activities over the first seven fiscal years following enactment. These activities aim to:







Memorialize law enforcement heroes and compile statistics on fatalities and injuries.



Honor the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officers.



Develop resources to promote the understanding of law enforcement history and safety training.



Increase public engagement through online and in-person educational efforts.



Enhance the collection and educational programs related to law enforcement.



Enhance the collection and educational programs related to law enforcement.



Provide free admission to active and retired law enforcement officers and their families.







Progress Reports and Accountability





The bill requires annual progress reports from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund detailing how the funds have been used for educational and outreach programming. These reports will be submitted to the Secretary of the Interior and made available to Congress and the public.





Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes $6 million in funding per year for the first seven years after enactment to support the activities outlined in the bill. If the full amount is not appropriated in any given year, the Secretary may transfer funds from the National Park Service to meet funding requirements.





Continuation of Activities





Funds appropriated under this legislation may be used to continue existing activities of the National Law Enforcement Museum that were underway at the time of the bill's enactment.





