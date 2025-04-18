New Bill: Representative Troy E. Nehls introduces H.R. 2735: Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act

We have received text from H.R. 2735: Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 4 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act, proposes amendments to various sections of Title 18 of the United States Code related to offenses involving children, specifically focusing on kidnapping, sexual abuse, and illicit sexual conduct. The main components of the bill include the following changes:





Kidnapping and Defraud





The bill expands the definition of kidnapping to include the concept of obtaining a person by "defrauding or deceiving" them. This means that if someone tricks or deceives a person into going with them, it can also be considered kidnapping, in addition to the traditional understanding of abduction.





Consent and Victim Age





For offenses involving victims under the age of 16, the legislation stipulates that consent is not a valid defense for the offender. Essentially, if someone commits a sexual offense against a minor, they cannot argue that the minor consented to the conduct unless they can prove, with evidence, that they genuinely believed the minor was 16 or older.





Interstate and Foreign Conduct





In updating existing laws, any sexual offenses that involve the travel in interstate or foreign commerce will be addressed. This ensures that actions taken across state or international borders are covered under U.S. federal law.





Intentional Touching of Minors





There are new prohibitions on causing intentional touching of a minor’s genitalia with the intent to abuse, humiliate, or satisfy sexual desires, even if this touching occurs through clothing. Offenders found guilty of such actions will be subject to fines and imprisonment.





Attempts to Commit Offenses





The bill makes clear that individuals who attempt to commit offenses related to sexual contact with minors can be penalized just as severely as if they had completed the offense. This strengthens the enforcement against those who plan or attempt to engage in such misconduct.





Effective Date





The changes proposed in the bill will apply to all conduct occurring before, on, or after the enactment date, meaning that it has retroactive applicability to ensure that offenses are prosecuted under the updated, stricter definitions and penalties.





Conforming Amendments





Additionally, the bill includes several amendments to civil rights offenses involving sexual misconduct by clarifying and updating existing legal language, which may lead to clearer enforcement and increase penalties associated with those offenses.





Penalties and Sentencing Adjustments





The legislation updates sentencing classifications for offenders under various sexual misconduct statutes, which may lead to harsher penalties for those convicted. The amendments also refine how certain offenses are categorized, potentially affecting how offenders are prosecuted and sentenced.





Summary of Impact





Overall, the Strengthening Child Exploitation Enforcement Act aims to bolster legal protections for minors against sexual exploitation and abuse by expanding definitions of offenses and closing legal loopholes. The bill seeks to ensure that offenders are held accountable more effectively under federal law.





Relevant Companies





None found



