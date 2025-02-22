New Bill: Representative Troy Downing introduces H.R. 643: Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act

We have received text from H.R. 643: Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 15 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Federal Insurance Office Elimination Act, proposes the elimination of the Federal Insurance Office (FIO) within the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Below is a breakdown of the main components of the bill:





1. Elimination of the Federal Insurance Office





The bill states that the Federal Insurance Office and its Director will be abolished. This means that the office, which was established to monitor and assess the insurance industry, would no longer exist as a part of the federal government.





2. Amendments to the United States Code





The bill includes specific amendments to the U.S. Code:







It removes Section 313 of Title 31, which relates to the FIO.



It removes Section 313 of Title 31, which relates to the FIO.



It updates the table of sections in chapter 3 of Title 31 to reflect that Section 313 has been struck out.







3. Preservation of Treasury's Authority





Importantly, the bill clarifies that this elimination does not affect the Secretary of the Treasury's authority regarding matters related to insurance. This indicates that while the FIO will be dissolved, the Treasury will retain its powers concerning oversight and regulation of the insurance sector.





4. Related Amendments to Other Legislation





The bill also proposes amendments to existing laws, specifically:









Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act:







References to the FIO in various sections will be removed, including those affecting the roles of member agencies and financial regulatory bodies.













Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act:







Similar removals of references to the FIO will occur in sections pertaining to the roles of the Secretary of the Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board.













Impact on Other Agencies





After the FIO is eliminated, other agencies and regulatory bodies will continue to operate without the input or oversight of the FIO. The responsibilities that were managed by the FIO may either be absorbed by other agencies or simply remain unassigned.





Relevant Companies







None found





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.