New Bill: Representative Troy Downing introduces H.R. 2708: Safeguarding American Property Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 2708: Safeguarding American Property Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Safeguarding American Property Act of 2025



, proposes amendments to the Immigration and Nationality Act regarding the detention of certain non-citizens who commit specific property-related crimes. The key points of the bill are as follows:





Purpose of the Bill





The main aim of this legislation is to expand the circumstances under which non-citizens, or "aliens," can be detained when they have been involved in specific criminal activities related to property. This change seeks to enhance the enforcement of immigration laws in relation to such offenses.





Specific Changes Proposed









Additions to Offenses:



The bill amends section 236(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to include the following property crimes for detention purposes:





Trespassing





Vandalism





Arson







Modification of Existing Language:



The bill also modifies the existing provision that specifies the types of offenses that warrant detention, removing the limitation to only "serious bodily injury" and incorporating the newly added crimes (trespassing, vandalism, and arson) into the list of offenses that can trigger detention.







Implications of the Bill





If enacted, this bill would allow for the detention of non-citizens who are charged with or convicted of these specific property crimes, in addition to the current criteria that includes serious bodily injury. This could lead to more non-citizens being detained under immigration laws based on their involvement in these offenses.





Relevant Companies





None found



