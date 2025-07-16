New Bill: Representative Tony Gonzales introduces H.R. 4254: Iranian Campaign Medal Act

We have received text from H.R. 4254: Iranian Campaign Medal Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 14 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled **Iranian Campaign Medal Act** proposes the creation of a military service medal known as the **Iranian Campaign Medal**. This medal is intended for members of the Armed Forces who have served in support of military operations related to the Iran-Israel War, including a specific operation referred to as **Operation Midnight Hammer**, which occurred on June 22, 2025.





Establishment of the Medal





The key points of the bill include:









Medal Authorization:



The Secretary of the respective military department is given the authority to issue the Iranian Campaign Medal to qualifying individuals.



Design:



The medal will be designed with approval from the Secretary of Defense and will include accompanying items such as ribbons and lapel pins.







Eligibility Criteria





To be eligible for the medal, a person must meet one of the following criteria:







Have served on active duty in the Armed Forces during designated military operations related to the Iran-Israel War.



Be deployed in an area of operations that has been officially designated as eligible for the medal by the Secretary of the respective military department.



Have completed other service as prescribed by the Secretary of the respective military department for this purpose.







Medal Issuance Regulations





The bill specifies that:







Only one medal will be awarded to each eligible person.



In cases where a person who qualifies for the medal is deceased, the medal may be issued to that individual's next of kin.



The Secretary of Defense will ensure that the regulations for issuing the medal are consistent and uniform as much as possible across military branches.







Conclusion





This legislation is focused on formally recognizing the service of military personnel involved in the conflict surrounding the Iran-Israel War by establishing a dedicated medal for those who served during this time.





Relevant Companies





None found



