New Bill: Representative Tom McClintock introduces H.R. 177: Yosemite National Park Equal Access and Fairness Act

We have received text from H.R. 177: Yosemite National Park Equal Access and Fairness Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Yosemite National Park Equal Access and Fairness Act, aims to amend existing legislation to improve recreational access to the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and Lake Eleanor Basin within Yosemite National Park. Below are the key components of what the bill proposes:





Expansion of Recreational Access





One of the main goals of the bill is to enhance public access to the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and Lake Eleanor Basin areas specifically for recreational purposes. The bill would allow a range of activities aimed at benefiting the public. This includes:







Permitting swimming.



Allowing the use of non-motorized watercraft.



Enabling camping within designated areas, as long as it is above the high-water marks.



Facilitating picnicking in and around the areas.



Other recreational activities as determined by the Secretary of the Interior.



Allowing motorized and non-motorized vehicles access to necessary roads for these activities, provided that it does not interfere with dam operations.







Adjustments to Funding and Cost Recovery





The bill proposes significant changes to the financial aspects related to the areas:







The maximum amount that can be established for improvements related to the reservoir and basin is raised from $30,000 to $2,000,000, with adjustments each year based on the Consumer Price Index.



The bill explicitly states that the grantee cannot recover costs from wholesale water or power customers.



It also allows for funds to be allocated for wildfire mitigation activities, along with other improvements.







Administration and Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of the Interior, through the National Park Service, is tasked with administering the Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and Lake Eleanor Basin areas. This administration needs to:







Focus on public recreational benefits.



Preserve the scenic, historic, and scientific features of the areas.



Submit a report within one year of the bill's enactment analyzing if the original legislation's intent concerning public access has been followed and how to improve revenue collection for equitable access.







Study of Financial Management and Access





The report should include analyses on:







The original intent of the access legislation and whether it has been upheld.



Effective management of maintenance and support costs for recreational areas, including trail maintenance and road improvements.



Methods to adjust pricing for water and power to better fund recreational access, which may include treating the City of San Francisco as a concessioner and factoring in annual rental fees connected to lost benefits from these areas.







Overall Purpose





The overall purpose of the Yosemite National Park Equal Access and Fairness Act is to improve access and recreational opportunities at Hetch Hetchy Reservoir and Lake Eleanor Basin while ensuring financial sustainability and maintaining the natural and historical integrity of these areas.





