New Bill: Representative Tom McClintock introduces H.R. 176: No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act

February 04, 2025 — 10:52 am EST

We have received text from H.R. 176: No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 18 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, titled the

No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act

, aims to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to impose restrictions on individuals linked to Hamas and related terrorist activities against Israel. The main provisions of the bill can be summarized as follows:



1. Inadmissibility of Certain Individuals



The bill explicitly states that any individual (referred to as "alien") who:




  • carried out,


  • participated in,


  • planned,


  • financed,


  • provided material support to, or


  • otherwise facilitated



any attacks against Israel initiated by Hamas on or after October 7, 2023, will be deemed inadmissible for entry into the United States.



2. Ineligibility for Relief



The bill further states that such individuals will also be ineligible for any form of immigration relief provided under U.S. immigration laws. This includes protections typically available under specific sections of the law that may allow individuals to remain in the U.S.



3. Conforming Amendments



The bill also makes a related amendment to another section of the Immigration and Nationality Act to ensure that the new provisions regarding Hamas participants are included in the legal frameworks governing the removal of individuals from the U.S.



4. Annual Reporting Requirements



Additionally, the Secretary of Homeland Security is required to submit an annual report to Congress. This report will detail:




  • The number of aliens found inadmissible under the new provisions related to Hamas.


  • The number of aliens who have been described in the bill and found removable from the U.S. based on their actions related to Hamas terrorism.



5. Expanded Definitions



The bill expands the definitions related to terrorist organizations within the Immigration and Nationality Act to include groups like the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, thereby broadening the scope of the bill's provisions.



Conclusion of Amendments



In summary, the

No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act

aims to tighten immigration laws by explicitly denying entry and relief to individuals connected to Hamas's recent actions against Israel, and it mandates annual reporting on these matters to ensure oversight by Congress.



Relevant Companies

