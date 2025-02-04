New Bill: Representative Tom McClintock introduces H.R. 174: Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act

We have received text from H.R. 174: Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-03, and currently has 16 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the "Consequences for Social Security Fraud Act," aims to amend existing immigration laws with respect to individuals who commit Social Security fraud. Here’s a breakdown of what the bill would do:





Inadmissibility and Deportability





The bill introduces two main legal changes regarding the status of aliens (non-citizens) who commit certain types of fraud:









Inadmissibility:



The bill would make any alien who has been convicted of, or who admits to committing, Social Security fraud or fraud involving identification documents ineligible to enter the United States. This includes crimes related to:



The bill would make any alien who has been convicted of, or who admits to committing, Social Security fraud or fraud involving identification documents ineligible to enter the United States. This includes crimes related to:





Social Security account numbers or cards under the Social Security Act.



Social Security account numbers or cards under the Social Security Act.





Fraud involving identification documents under federal law.



Fraud involving identification documents under federal law.





Participation in conspiracies to commit the above offenses.



Participation in conspiracies to commit the above offenses.







Deportability:



It would also classify these same individuals as deportable if they are found within the United States. That is, individuals who have been convicted or admitted committing these offenses could be removed from the country.







Covered Offenses





The bill specifically mentions the nature of crimes it covers, which include:







Fraud related to loans or grants issued under the Small Business Act or the American Rescue Plan Act in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fraud related to loans or grants issued under the Small Business Act or the American Rescue Plan Act in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fraud related to specific sections of the Social Security Act.



Fraud related to specific sections of the Social Security Act.



Fraud involving identification documents or information.







This means that not only general Social Security fraud is addressed but also fraud that may have been committed during federal responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, as individuals sought financial assistance through various programs.





Implementation





The bill is proposed to be referred to the House Judiciary Committee for further consideration. If passed, it would change the immigration laws leading to stricter repercussions for non-citizens involved in Social Security fraud or related offenses.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.