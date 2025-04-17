New Bill: Representative Timothy M. KennedyTimothy M. Kennedy introduces H.R. 2722: VA Funding and Workforce Protection Act

We have received text from H.R. 2722: VA Funding and Workforce Protection Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-08, and currently has 20 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the VA Funding and Workforce Protection Act, aims to enhance protections related to funding and personnel at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). It includes several key provisions:





Funding Limitations





1. **Limitations on Federal Funds**: The bill prohibits the deferral, transfer, or reprogramming of discretionary appropriations allocated to the Department of Veterans Affairs. This means that any changes to how these funds are used cannot occur unless a specific, legally binding act is passed after this bill is enacted.





2. **Notifications of Funding Shortfalls**: The Secretary of the VA is required to inform Congress if a situation arises where the Department is close to having a funding shortfall within 30 days.





Personnel Requirements





1. **Exemption from Hiring Freezes**: The VA will not be subject to any hiring freezes imposed by the President or the Office of Personnel Management during a specified period (January 20, 2025, to January 20, 2029). This allows the VA to continue hiring personnel as necessary to meet its operational needs.





2. **Reinstatement of Veterans**: If a veteran working for the VA is removed from their job between January 20, 2025, and the enactment of this bill, the Secretary is required to reinstate them to their previous position or a similar one. Additionally, these reinstated veterans will be protected from layoffs due to reductions in force until January 20, 2029.





3. **Limitations on Layoffs**: The VA Secretary must notify Congress 15 days in advance before removing any officer or employee during reorganizations or reductions in force. Additionally, probationary employees cannot be terminated without specific legislative approval following the enactment of this bill.





4. **Required Reporting for Probationary Employees**: If a probationary employee is removed, the Secretary must report to Congress the reasons for this action and provide documentation related to the performance evaluation that led to the decision. Moreover, the Secretary must submit a regular list of probationary employees who receive removal notifications.





Certification of Compliance





1. **Annual Certification**: The Secretary of the VA is required to provide written certification to Congress, confirming compliance with the provisions of this bill within 30 days of this bill's enactment and annually thereafter.





Overall Impact





The bill is designed to secure funding for the Department of Veterans Affairs and establish protections for its workforce, especially veterans employed by the Department, ensuring that they are not unfairly removed or affected by budget changes during the specified period.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative :

H.R.2856: To limit the impoundment, transfer, or reprogramming of certain Federal funds made available to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and for other purposes.

H.R.2855: To limit the impoundment, transfer, or reprogramming of Federal funds made available for the National Institutes of Health, and for other purposes.

H.R.2780: To temporarily expand the supplemental nutrition assistance program income eligibility of households that include certain veterans.

H.R.2723: VA Home Loan GRACE Act of 2025

H.R.2722: VA Funding and Workforce Protection Act

H.R.2721: Honoring Our Heroes Act of 2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.