New Bill: Representative Tim Walberg introduces H.R. 4307: Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act

We have received text from H.R. 4307: Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Enhancing Detection of Human Trafficking Act, aims to improve the ability of the U.S. Department of Labor employees to identify and assist in preventing human trafficking. Here are the main components of the bill:





Training for Department Employees





The bill requires the Secretary of Labor to establish a training program for certain employees within the Department of Labor within 180 days of the bill becoming law. This program will provide:







Training and periodic continuing education for employees deemed appropriate based on their job responsibilities.



Special consideration will be given to employees in areas experiencing significant increases in oppressive child labor.







Content of Training





The training will be designed to effectively equip employees with knowledge and skills relevant to their roles and include:







In-class or virtual learning options.



Education tailored to the specific environment where employees work.



Current information about detecting and addressing human trafficking, aligned with privacy laws.



Methods for identifying potential victims and suspected traffickers.



Guidelines for referring potential cases to the Department of Justice and collaborating with victim advocacy organizations and other authorities.



A system for evaluating the effectiveness of the training delivered.







Reporting Requirements





The Secretary of Labor must submit an annual report to Congress, starting one year after the training program is implemented. The reports will include:







A summary of the training conducted in the prior year, including evaluations of its effectiveness.



The number of employees who completed the training.



The number of human trafficking cases referred to the Department of Justice and other authorities, along with information on the tracking of responses to these cases.







Definition of Human Trafficking





The bill defines human trafficking according to existing legal standards as outlined in the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000.





Goal of the Bill





The primary goal of the bill is to enhance the ability of the Department of Labor to detect and respond to instances of human trafficking, ultimately contributing to broader efforts aimed at combating this issue.





Relevant Companies





None found.



