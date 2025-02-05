New Bill: Representative Tim Burchett introduces H.R. 260: No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act

We have received text from H.R. 260: No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 22 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



No Tax Dollars for Terrorists Act



, aims to combat financial and material support to the Taliban. It establishes a U.S. policy that opposes such support, especially from foreign countries and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that receive financial aid from the United States. Here are the key components of what the bill would do:





Policy Statement





The bill states that it is the policy of the United States to:







Oppose the provision of financial or material support to the Taliban by foreign countries and NGOs, particularly those that receive U.S. foreign assistance.



Review U.S. financial assistance to countries and organizations that have provided such support to the Taliban.







Reporting Requirements





The bill mandates several reporting requirements from the Secretary of State:









Report on Support:



Within 30 days of the bill's enactment, a report must be submitted to Congress identifying foreign countries and NGOs that have supported the Taliban, detailing:



Within 30 days of the bill's enactment, a report must be submitted to Congress identifying foreign countries and NGOs that have supported the Taliban, detailing:





The amount of U.S.-provided foreign assistance they receive.



The financial or material support provided to the Taliban.



How the Taliban utilizes this support.



Efforts Since 2021:



The report must also include efforts made by the U.S. to oppose foreign support to the Taliban since August 2021.







Strategy Development





The Secretary of State is required to develop a strategy to discourage foreign support to the Taliban. This includes:







Implementing a strategy within 60 days that may employ U.S. foreign assistance as leverage to discourage such support.



Submitting an initial report on this strategy upon its completion, followed by updates every 180 days to assess its effectiveness.







Direct Cash Assistance Programs





Within 60 days of enactment, the Secretary of State, in consultation with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), must report to Congress on U.S. government-funded direct cash assistance programs in Afghanistan since August 1, 2021. This report must cover:







Implementing partners and recipients.



Methods of payment and how currency exchanges occur.



Use of hawalas (a system for transferring money) and oversight mechanisms to prevent Taliban access to cash assistance.







Status of Afghan Fund





Additionally, a report on the status of the Afghan Fund must be submitted within 60 days and then every 180 days thereafter, including:







A list of Taliban members associated with Da Afghanistan Bank.



A description of the Taliban's influence over the bank and the Afghan Fund's governance.



Conditions for disbursement of funds and measures to prevent misappropriation of funds by the Taliban.







Relevant Companies





None found



