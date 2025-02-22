New Bill: Representative Thomas Massie introduces H.R. 645: National Constitutional Carry Act

We have received text from H.R. 645: National Constitutional Carry Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 35 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the National Constitutional Carry Act, aims to affirm and enforce the rights enshrined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which protects the individual right to keep and bear arms. Here are the key aspects of what the bill would do:





1. Prohibition on State Restrictions





The bill would prohibit any state or local government from imposing criminal or civil penalties on individuals for carrying firearms in public. This means if someone is legally eligible to own a firearm, they cannot be penalized by state or local laws for carrying that firearm openly or concealed in public spaces.





2. Invalidating State Laws





Any existing state or local laws, ordinances, or regulations that criminalize or dissuade the carrying of firearms in public would be rendered ineffective. This includes financial barriers or any form of regulation that might limit this right.





3. Definition of Key Terms









State:



The definition includes not only the 50 states but also the District of Columbia, American territories, and possessions.



Public:



This term includes any location that is open to the public. However, it does not apply to private property where the owner has clearly communicated that firearms are prohibited.







4. Right to Self-Defense





The bill emphasizes the recognition of self-defense as a fundamental right, affirming that the right to bear arms is essential for maintaining personal and public security.





5. Judicial Support





The bill references several Supreme Court rulings that have affirmed the individual right to bear arms, including



District of Columbia v. Heller



,



McDonald v. City of Chicago



, and



New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen



. These cases established that the Second Amendment applies at both federal and state levels through the Fourteenth Amendment.





6. Acknowledgment of Inconsistent State Laws





The bill notes that some states and localities have enacted gun control laws that conflict with the Second Amendment's protections. It argues that restricting public carry undermines the original intention of the Second Amendment, aimed at ensuring the security of a free state.





7. Effective Date and Implementation





The provisions of the bill would take effect immediately upon enactment, formally instituting the right to carry firearms in public without interference from state or local laws.





Relevant Companies









RGR



- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.: A major manufacturer of firearms that could see changes in demand for their products in states that might loosen restrictions on carrying firearms in public.



FSI



- FSI International, Inc.: While primarily a semiconductor company, indirectly related to firearms legislation that could impact technology companies involved in firearm safety and regulation technology.



SMG



- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.: A leading firearms manufacturer which may experience increased sales or market interest depending on how the bill affects consumer behavior.





