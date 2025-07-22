New Bill: Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez introduces H.R. 4338: Weather-Safe Energy Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4338: Weather-Safe Energy Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-10, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Weather-Safe Energy Act of 2025 aims to improve the resilience and reliability of the electricity system in the face of extreme weather events by implementing several measures focused on data development, research, and stakeholder collaboration. The main components of the bill are as follows:





1. Development of Weather-Safe Energy Platform





The bill proposes the creation of an open-access digital tool called the Weather-Safe Energy Platform. This platform will provide high-resolution meteorological and hydrological data for planning and operational modeling of electricity systems. Key features of the platform will include:







Data on various meteorological and hydrological variables derived from advanced atmospheric models and historical data.



Information that helps maintain realistic conditions that can lead to failures in electricity systems.



Projections of weather variables across different timeframes to support reliable energy system decisions.



Capacity for modeling multiple scenarios to assess potential future impacts on the electricity grid.



Regular updates based on the latest research and input from energy stakeholders.







2. Research Support





The Secretary of Energy will support research projects that focus on understanding extreme weather events and their effects on electricity systems. This includes:







Making grants available on a competitive basis to research institutions and universities for projects related to weather impacts on energy.



Integrating findings from these research projects into the Weather-Safe Energy Platform to help utility companies and regulators better prepare for and respond to extreme weather conditions.







3. Technical Assistance and Training





The Secretary will provide technical assistance and training for utility companies, grid operators, and other stakeholders. This will involve:







Offering workshops and educational materials to enhance understanding of how weather affects electricity systems.



Helping stakeholders utilize the Weather-Safe Energy Platform effectively for planning and operational needs.



Encouraging collaboration among different groups to share best practices in responding to weather-related challenges.







4. Reporting and Accountability





The bill mandates that the Secretary submit reports to Congress every three years after the first five years of implementation. These reports will detail:







Expenditures associated with the bill, including funds for research and development.



Project outcomes and the effectiveness of the Weather-Safe Energy Platform.



Utilization of the platform by utility companies and regulators.



The impacts of training and technical assistance efforts.







5. Implementation and Oversight





The implementation of these provisions will be managed by the Secretary of Energy, with a focus on collaboration with relevant research and development centers. The bill also includes definitions of key terms related to meteorological and hydrological variables as well as specific responsibilities assigned to the Secretary.





