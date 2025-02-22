New Bill: Representative Ted Lieu introduces H.R. 669: Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 669: Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 17 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Restricting First Use of Nuclear Weapons Act of 2025



, aims to place restrictions on the use of nuclear weapons by the United States. The main objectives of the bill can be summarized as follows:





Purpose and Policy Declaration





The bill asserts that:







The Constitution grants Congress the exclusive power to declare war.



The decision to initiate a war, especially one involving nuclear weapons, should be made by representatives of the people rather than a single individual, such as the President.



Given the destructive potential of nuclear weapons, a first-use strike would be a significant act of war that should not be initiated without Congressional approval.



The bill expresses a policy that the United States should not conduct a first-use nuclear strike unless there is a formal declaration of war by Congress.







Prohibition on First-Use Nuclear Strikes





The bill prohibits the use of federal funds for a first-use nuclear strike unless it is sanctioned by a Congressional declaration of war that specifically allows for such a strike. A



first-use nuclear strike



is defined in the bill as an attack using nuclear weapons that occurs without the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff confirming to the President that there has already been a nuclear attack against the United States or its allies.





Background and Implications





In essence, this legislation seeks to ensure that any decision to engage in a first-use nuclear attack is under strict Congressional oversight, reinforcing the principle of checks and balances inherent in the U.S. Constitution. By doing so, it aims to reduce the risk of an impulsive decision that could lead to catastrophic consequences.





