New Bill: Representative Ted Lieu introduces H.R. 4187: Stop Hate Crimes Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4187: Stop Hate Crimes Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-26, and currently has 7 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Stop Hate Crimes Act of 2025 aims to amend the federal hate crime law to clarify how motivation is determined in hate crime cases. Specifically, it makes adjustments to the language used in the law regarding what must be proven to establish that a crime is a hate crime. Here are the key changes the bill proposes:





1. Changes to Language







The bill proposes to change the phrase "because of" to "if" in the context of proving motivation for committing a hate crime.



It requires that a discriminatory motive, such as race, religion, sexual orientation, or disability, was a "contributory motivating factor" in causing or attempting to cause injury.







2. Causation in Hate Crimes





The amendment specifically affects how causation is interpreted in two main paragraphs of the law:







In the first paragraph, this change clarifies that the hate motivation must be shown as a contributing factor in the action that caused harm.



The second paragraph similarly emphasizes that a stated motivation, such as a person's disability, must also be established as a contributing factor in the injury or attempted injury.







Overall, the bill seeks to provide a clearer legal framework for establishing the motivations behind hate crimes, potentially affecting how such cases are prosecuted at the federal level.





Relevant Companies





None found



Representative Ted Lieu Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Ted Lieu is worth $3.9M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 161st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Lieu has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Ted Lieu's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Lieu.

