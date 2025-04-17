New Bill: Representative Sydney Kamlager-Dove introduces H.R. 2602: Defending American Diplomacy Act

We have received text from H.R. 2602: Defending American Diplomacy Act. This bill was received on 2025-04-02, and currently has 28 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Defending American Diplomacy Act



, aims to ensure that any significant changes or reorganizations within the Department of State cannot be made without the approval of Congress. The primary elements of the bill are as follows:





Prohibition on Reorganization





The bill establishes that no reorganizations of the Department of State can occur unless two conditions are met:







There is a specific law passed by Congress that authorizes the reorganization.





The Secretary of State must provide a detailed plan of the proposed reorganization to the relevant congressional committees.







Consequences for Noncompliance





If the Secretary of State implements a reorganization without following these stipulations, the bill outlines the following consequences:







No federal funds can be allocated to the Department of Government Efficiency for related activities.





Funding for official travel by politically appointed officials in the Department of State will be restricted.







Detailed Plan Submission Requirements





When the Secretary of State decides that a reorganization is necessary, they must submit a comprehensive plan which includes:







A description and justification of the proposed changes, including effects on current roles and personnel.





Details on new responsibilities to be taken on and how the necessary competencies will be developed or acquired.





An analysis of how the changes might impact U.S. foreign policy interests, focusing on aspects like:







Diplomatic operations abroad



Consular services and visa processing



Existing diplomatic commitments



Military cooperation and security assistance



Intelligence gathering capabilities



Interagency coordination with international partners



Development objectives and humanitarian assistance efforts







An explanation of how the reorganization will enhance the Department of State’s strategic objectives.





An assessment of possible risks and unintended consequences from the changes, including how competitors might exploit downsized diplomatic functions.





A timeline for the implementation of the reorganization and plans to mitigate adverse effects on the Department.





An analysis of the impact on personnel, along with a transition plan for employee changes.





A certification that the reorganization will comply with all federal laws and regulations, ensuring employee rights are respected.







Definitions





The bill also clarifies specific terminology:









Appropriate congressional committees:



These include the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and Appropriations.



These include the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Appropriations, and the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations and Appropriations.





Reorganization:



Refers to any changes that require prior consultation and notification as defined by existing laws.







Relevant Companies





None found



