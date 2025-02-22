New Bill: Representative Suzanne Bonamici introduces H.R. 646: Build Housing with Care Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 646: Build Housing with Care Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-23, and currently has 31 cosponsors.

The Build Housing with Care Act of 2025 aims to enhance access to affordable housing and childcare by setting up a grant program that promotes the co-location of housing and childcare services. Here’s a breakdown of the bill’s key components:





Purpose





The bill's primary purpose is to create a program that provides grants to facilitate the development of facilities where housing providers and childcare services are located together. This approach is intended to alleviate challenges related to finding affordable housing and childcare.





Grant Program Establishment





The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will establish a competitive grant program. Eligible entities can apply for funds to:







Design and plan co-location facilities.



Construct, renovate, or convert existing facilities to include childcare services.







Consultation with Other Agencies





In setting up the program, the Secretary will consult with other key federal departments, including:







The Department of Health and Human Services



The Department of the Treasury



The Department of Agriculture







Eligibility and Application Requirements





To be eligible for the grants, applicants must meet certain criteria, including:







Ensuring that an associated childcare provider can receive assistance under the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act.



Committing to not evict residents when using the grant funds.



Providing a detailed plan that involves engaging with residents about the proposed project.



Complying with environmental laws and local land use policies.



Submitting the childcare provider's business plan, including budget details and necessary licenses or contracts.







Awarding of Grants





The Secretary will prioritize the awarding of grants to projects that:







Are located in areas identified as childcare deserts or low-income communities.



Have certifications as Head Start or Early Head Start providers.



Demonstrate partnerships with community development financial institutions.







Each eligible entity can receive a maximum of $10 million in grant funds.





Use of Funds





Grant funds must be used specifically for:







Designing, planning, or constructing new co-location facilities.



Renovating existing facilities to integrate housing and childcare.







Assistance and Resources





The Secretary will provide technical assistance and publish best practices for operating these co-location facilities. This support aims to enhance the effectiveness of the funded projects.





Reporting and Oversight





After the program is established, the Secretary must report to Congress annually on:







The number of grants awarded and the activities funded.



The creation and preservation of childcare slots, particularly for low-income families.



Demographic data of the residents served by the co-location facilities.







Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes a total of $100 million per fiscal year from 2025 to 2030 to carry out these programs.





Study on Childcare Access for Public Housing Residents





A further requirement is a study conducted by the Government Accountability Office (GAO) regarding the availability and affordability of childcare for residents in public housing. This study will assess the use of prior funds, the impact of housing and childcare costs, and the barriers to developing childcare facilities within or near public housing. A report on the findings must be submitted to Congress within a year of the bill's enactment.





Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions for terms such as:









Co-location facility:



A housing facility that includes an eligible childcare provider.



A housing facility that includes an eligible childcare provider.





Childcare desert:



Areas with insufficient licensed childcare providers compared to the local demand.



Areas with insufficient licensed childcare providers compared to the local demand.





Eligible entity:



Includes various organizations such as community development financial institutions, public housing authorities, and nonprofit housing developers.







