New Bill: Representative Steven Horsford introduces H.R. 4103: Break the Cycle of Violence Act

We have received text from H.R. 4103: Break the Cycle of Violence Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 93 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The "Break the Cycle of Violence Act" is designed to address and reduce community violence by providing essential funding for various initiatives. The main components of the bill include:





Community-Based Intervention Programs





The bill allocates financial resources to support community-based intervention programs. These programs aim to directly tackle violence in neighborhoods by employing strategies that involve local organizations and community members in prevention efforts.





Support for Victims





In addition to focusing on violence prevention, the legislation emphasizes enhancing support for victims of violence. This includes providing resources such as counseling services, legal assistance, and other forms of aid to help victims recover and reintegrate into their communities.





Health Initiatives





The bill authorizes significant appropriations for health initiatives that specifically target communities affected by violence. This can involve funding for mental health services, physical health programs, and other health-related resources aimed at improving the overall well-being of individuals in these communities.





Labor Initiatives





The legislation also includes measures to support labor initiatives that create job opportunities for youth in affected areas. By providing job training and employment resources, the aim is to reduce the likelihood of youth engaging in violent activities by offering them constructive opportunities.





Targeted Youth Programs





One of the primary focuses of the bill is on youth, particularly those in communities that experience high rates of violence. Programs tailored specifically for young people will be supported, which may include mentorship, educational support, and recreational activities designed to provide positive alternatives to violence.





Funding Mechanism





The bill outlines a funding mechanism that ensures a flow of financial resources to the specified programs and initiatives. This funding aims to be sustainable and effectively managed to maximize the impact on reducing violence in communities.





Collaboration and Partnerships





The legislation encourages collaboration between various stakeholders, including government agencies, non-profit organizations, and community groups. This cooperative approach is intended to enhance the effectiveness of the initiatives funded under the bill.





Evaluation and Reporting





To measure the impact of the programs funded by the bill, there is a provision for evaluation and reporting. This will help assess the effectiveness of the interventions and ensure accountability for the use of public funds.





