New Bill: Representative Steve Womack introduces H.R. 597: Pet Food Uniform Regulatory Reform Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 597: Pet Food Uniform Regulatory Reform Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-21, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Pet Food Uniform Regulatory Reform Act of 2025 (PURR Act), aims to create a standardized federal regulatory framework for pet food in the United States. The key objectives and provisions of the bill include:





Section 1: Purpose and Overview





The purpose of the act is to amend the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act to clarify and update the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) authority regarding pet food. It seeks to ensure consistency in the regulation of labeling, advertising, and safety of pet food products, particularly for dogs and cats, which are classified as companion animals.





Section 2: Findings





The bill outlines several findings, noting that:







The pet food industry is growing, with significant economic contributions through purchases from agricultural suppliers.



Increased pet ownership has led to greater public interest in the quality and regulation of pet food.



Current regulations are inconsistent across states and do not fully address the specialized nutritional needs of pets.



A unified regulatory system would provide clear guidelines for ingredient safety and labeling, promoting better nutrition for companion animals.







Section 3: Regulations for Pet Food





This section introduces regulations to define and standardize terms related to pet food, including:









Companion Animals:



Defined specifically as domesticated canines or felines.



Pet Food:



This includes all food intended for companion animals, such as treats and supplements.



GRAS (Generally Recognized as Safe):



Certain ingredients can be deemed GRAS based on established guidelines.







Moreover, the bill preempts state regulations on labeling and advertising of pet food, meaning no state can create conflicting requirements. However, states can still oversee food safety activities, such as investigations and sampling for safety compliance.





Section 4: Responsibilities





The bill assigns responsibilities for enforcing these regulations, primarily to the FDA's Center for Veterinary Medicine. This includes:







Conducting science-based reviews of pet food ingredient submissions.



Providing annual performance reports to Congress.



Educating stakeholders about pet food standards and safety.



Conducting research to support regulatory decisions.







Section 5: Regulations Implementation





The Secretary of Health and Human Services is mandated to propose regulations within one year and finalize them within two years of the enactment of this act. These regulations will include provisions from the AAFCO (Association of American Feed Control Officials) guidelines, which focus on best practices and standards for pet food manufacturing and labeling.





Consumer Information and Marketing Claims





The bill allows certain marketing claims on pet food without prior FDA approval, provided they are truthful and substantiated. Claims that may be allowed include:







Hairball control.



Tartar control, bad breath, and urinary tract health support.



Labeling products as "human grade," if they meet stringent processing and handling standards.



Natural claims, provided that they meet specific conditions regarding ingredient sourcing and processing.







Timely Ingredient Review





The bill includes provisions for the FDA to review pet food ingredient submissions within 90 days, ensuring that approvals or objections are communicated swiftly. This is designed to streamline the introduction of new ingredients into the market.





