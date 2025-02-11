New Bill: Representative Stephanie I. Bice introduces H.R. 377: Regulation Reduction Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 377: Regulation Reduction Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 21 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Regulation Reduction Act of 2025 is a proposed legislation that aims to modify how federal agencies create and manage rules and regulations. Below are the key points of the bill:





Key Provisions









Repeal Requirement:



Before an agency can issue a new regulation, it must repeal at least three existing regulations that are related to the new rule. This is to ensure that regulatory burdens do not increase without offsetting reductions in existing regulations.



Major Rules Specifics:



For regulations classified as "major," there are additional rules. An agency must repeal three related regulations, and the cost of the new major regulation must be equal to or less than the cost of the rules that have been repealed. Furthermore, the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) must certify that the cost requirement has been met.



Publication Requirement:



Any regulation that is repealed under this act must be published in the Federal Register. This is to ensure transparency and public awareness of changes in regulations.



Applicability:



This bill applies to all regulations that impose costs or responsibilities on non-governmental entities, state governments, or local governments. Certain types of regulations are exempt, including those that pertain to internal agency policies or those that are intended to reduce existing burdens.



Agency Review:



Within 90 days of the act's enactment, each agency is required to submit a report to Congress and the OIRA detailing a review of its existing rules. This review must identify rules that are costly, ineffective, duplicative, or outdated, as well as any unnecessary regulatory restrictions that fit those criteria.







Definitions









Agency:



Refers to a federal agency as defined in U.S. law.



Major Rule:



Defined according to existing U.S. code, generally referring to significant regulations that have substantial economic impact.



Rule:



Includes all types of regulations that are defined in U.S. law.



State:



Encompasses all U.S. states, DC, territories, and federally recognized tribes.







