New Bill: Representative Shri Thanedar introduces H.R. 4244: Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act

We have received text from H.R. 4244: Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-27, and currently has 35 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Prohibition of Medicaid Funding for Conversion Therapy Act, proposes to amend the Social Security Act in order to prohibit the Medicaid program from covering the costs of conversion therapy. Below are the main provisions of the bill:





1. Definition of Conversion Therapy





The bill defines "conversion therapy" as practices or treatments aimed at changing an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity. This includes efforts to change behaviors, gender expressions, or to reduce attractions toward individuals of the same gender. The definition specifies that such practices must involve monetary compensation to be classified as conversion therapy. However, the bill clarifies that it does not cover practices that:







Assist an individual undergoing a gender transition.



Provide acceptance and support for a client, as well as facilitate coping and identity exploration without attempting to change sexual orientation or gender identity.







2. Prohibition of Payments





The bill amends Section 1902 of the Social Security Act to prevent any payments under Medicaid for conversion therapy starting from the first day of the first quarter after the enactment of this legislation. Specifically, it adds a new paragraph to state that no payments may be made for conversion therapy provided to Medicaid enrollees.





3. Conforming Amendments





The bill also makes conforming amendments to Section 1903(i) of the Social Security Act to ensure that any amounts spent on conversion therapy are not eligible for reimbursement under the Medicaid program from the specified date.





4. Impact on Individuals and Providers





The intended outcome of this legislation is to eliminate the financial support for conversion therapy through Medicaid, aligning federal health policy with current perspectives on sexual orientation and gender identity. This change may affect individuals who seek such therapies, as well as providers who offer them and rely on Medicaid reimbursement for their services.





