New Bill: Representative Seth Moulton introduces H.R. 4257: End Domestic Terrorism Act

We have received text from H.R. 4257: End Domestic Terrorism Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 1 cosponsor.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The End Domestic Terrorism Act is a proposed piece of legislation that aims to address mass killings involving certain firearms, particularly machine guns and specific types of semiautomatic weapons. Below is a detailed summary of the key components of the bill:





Increased Penalties for Mass Killings





The bill seeks to amend the United States Code, specifically Chapter 113B, to create stricter penalties for individuals who commit mass killings using machine guns, destructive devices, or semiautomatic weapons that fit defined criteria. The specific penalties can include imprisonment for a significant term of years or life imprisonment.





Defined Circumstances for Offenses





The proposed law outlines specific circumstances in which these penalties would apply, including:







If the mail or any facility of interstate or foreign commerce was used during the crime.



If the weapon used was transported across state lines or international borders.



If the perpetrator traveled across state or international borders in relation to the crime.



If the offense occurred within a special maritime and territorial jurisdiction.



If the offense had any effect on interstate or foreign commerce.







Defined Locations for Offenses





The bill also specifies different types of locations where these mass killings would trigger the increased penalties. These locations include:







Schools or school-sponsored activity venues.



Places of worship.



Medical and care facilities.



Childcare facilities.



Government buildings and voting locations.



Entertainment venues, such as concerts, theaters, and sporting events.



Public events, including parades and races.



Retail establishments, like grocery stores and restaurants.



Office buildings.







Definition of Covered Semiautomatic Weapons





The bill provides a specific definition for "covered semiautomatic weapons." It includes:







Semiautomatic rifles with detachable magazines and certain features, such as a pistol grip.



Semiautomatic rifles with fixed magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.



Parts or combinations designed to increase the rate of fire of semiautomatic firearms without converting them to machine guns.



Certain types of semiautomatic shotguns with specific characteristics.



Any weapons that include specific designs or characteristics similar to those described above.







Report Requirements





The Attorney General would be required to submit several reports concerning incidents of mass killings and related charges. These reports would include:







Details of each case where charges were filed under the new section related to mass killings.



Demographic information about those charged and the type of weapons used.



Information about support provided to terrorist activities.







Public Reporting





The legislation mandates that reports regarding charges under the bill be made publicly available on the Department of Justice's website within set time frames. These reports would include sums related to the financial impact of the crimes, such as:







Total costs incurred by local, state, and federal governments in response to the offense.



Business revenue loss due to the offense.



Assistance and compensation provided to victims and their families.







Demographic Information Inclusion





The bill seeks to include demographic data in various reports, such as the age, gender, race, ethnicity, and nationality of individuals arrested in relation to these offenses.





