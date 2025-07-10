New Bill: Representative Sean Casten introduces H.R. 4096: Financial Empowerment and Protection Act

We have received text from H.R. 4096: Financial Empowerment and Protection Act. This bill was received on 2025-06-24, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, known as the Financial Empowerment and Protection Act, outlines specific requirements for certain companies regarding the opening of joint accounts for cohabitating adults and addresses lease termination fees for victims of domestic violence.





Requirements for Joint Accounts





The bill mandates that covered companies must allow consenting cohabitating adults to open joint accounts. Here are the main provisions:









Account Opening



: Covered companies are obligated to permit consenting cohabitating adults, who will be their customers, to create joint accounts. These accounts can be used to manage services provided by the company and to pay bills associated with those services.



Consent Needed



: Both adults must agree to open the joint account.



Account Information



: Covered companies are required to provide information about the joint account at the request of either cohabitating adult. This includes details about bills, correspondence, and product or service information.



Notification to Account Holders



: Companies must inform both adults about the information that will be shared between them regarding the joint account.



Privacy Notices



: They must provide privacy notices in accordance with existing federal regulations, specifically Regulation P.



Civil Actions for Non-Compliance



: If a covered company fails to meet these requirements, a cohabitating adult may take legal action against the company and seek damages of up to $1,000 for each violation.







Effective Date





The requirements for joint accounts will take effect 180 days after the bill is enacted.





Definitions









Consenting Cohabitating Adults



: This term refers to any adults who agree to live together. In the case of childcare providers, it specifically includes custodial parents of children served by the provider.



Covered Company



: This term includes various types of companies and service providers, such as:





Electric utilities





Gas utilities





Water utilities





Operators of sanitary landfills





Internet access providers





Telephone service providers





Landlords and property managers





Licensed childcare providers





Originators of residential mortgage loans





Residential mortgage loan servicers





Multichannel video programming distributors





Creditors offering various credit plans







Prohibition on Fees for Early Lease Termination





The bill amends provisions in the Violence Against Women Act to prohibit housing applicants or tenants from being charged fees for early termination of leases if they are victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, or stalking. This allows individuals in these situations to exit their leases without financial penalties.





Relevant Companies









DUK



(Duke Energy Corp): As an electric utility company, Duke Energy may be impacted by the requirement to open joint accounts for customers who are cohabitating adults.



SRE



(Sempra Energy): Similar to Duke, Sempra, which operates in the energy sector, may also need to comply with the joint account provisions.



AAPL



(Apple Inc.): As a provider of various services, including subscription services, Apple may see implications for its billing practices for cohabitating customers.



T



(AT&T Inc.): As a provider of telephone and internet services, AT&T may have to adjust its policies regarding joint accounts for cohabitating adults.



VZ



(Verizon Communications Inc.): Verizon, which provides telecommunications services, would also be required to accommodate these joint account provisions.





