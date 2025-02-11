New Bill: Representative Sean Casten introduces H.R. 381: LNG Public Interest Determination Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 381: LNG Public Interest Determination Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-14, and currently has 13 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The LNG Public Interest Determination Act of 2025 aims to amend the Natural Gas Act to incorporate new considerations for the exportation of natural gas from the United States. The main focus of the bill is to ensure that the environmental and social impacts of exporting natural gas are thoroughly evaluated before any authorization is granted. Here are the key points of what the bill outlines:





Export Authorization Requirements









Secretary of Energy's Authority:



No entity can export natural gas without first obtaining an order from the Secretary of Energy. This order can only be granted if the proposed exportation aligns with the public interest.



Deadline for Decision:



The Secretary of Energy must determine the public interest consistency of the exportation by one year following the receipt of a final environmental impact statement.







Public Interest Criteria





The Secretary of Energy can approve an export application only if it is determined that the exportation will not likely:







Significantly contribute to climate change, particularly in ways that slow the necessary global transition toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



Materially increase energy prices or price volatility for U.S. consumers.



Create disproportionate adverse environmental or human impacts on vulnerable communities, such as rural, low-income, and minority populations.







Assessment Requirements





Three main assessments must be conducted to support the determinations under the public interest findings:









Climate Change Assessment:



Evaluates the expected climate impact of the natural gas exportation, incorporating the lifecycle emissions from extraction to consumption, and must include the latest scientific data and methodologies.



Economic Impact Assessment:



Analyzes the potential economic repercussions on various consumer groups, such as low-income households, small businesses, and manufacturers.



Environmental Justice Assessment:



Considers the effects of the exportation on disadvantaged communities, assessing pre-existing burdens, social and health risks, and compliance with civil rights laws.







Public Participation





The legislation mandates that the Secretary of Energy ensures public engagement in the exportation process, allowing for comments and contributions from members of the community. This effort particularly aims to address barriers faced by communities affected by environmental justice issues.





Major Federal Action Classification





The bill stipulates that issuing an order for natural gas exportation will be classified as a major federal action, necessitating comprehensive review processes under existing environmental laws.





Conforming Amendments





Various amendments to the existing sections of the Natural Gas Act ensure the language aligns with the new requirements and clarifies the procedural aspects for exportation approvals.





Rulemaking Requirement





Within a year of the bill's enactment, the Secretary of Energy is required to formulate rules to implement the new amendments and provisions outlined in this legislation.





Relevant Companies









OKE



- ONEOK, Inc.: As a major player in natural gas transportation and storage, changes in export regulations may directly affect their operations and market strategies.



DCP



- DCP Midstream, LP: Similarly, DCP's natural gas processing and exportation activities could be impacted by the stricter public interest determinations regarding climate and economic assessments.



SRE



- Sempra Energy: This company, involved in the energy sector including the export of liquefied natural gas (LNG), may need to navigate new requirements about environmental impacts and energy costs.





