New Bill: Representative Scott Perry introduces H.R. 311: Restoring Fuel Market Freedom Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 311: Restoring Fuel Market Freedom Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-09, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:







Summary of the Restoring Fuel Market Freedom Act of 2025





This bill proposes to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 by repealing several tax credits related to fuel production and use. Specifically, it targets the following:









Alcohol Fuels Credit:



This credit, which is provided to those producing alcohol fuels, would be eliminated.



This credit, which is provided to those producing alcohol fuels, would be eliminated.





Biodiesel Fuel Credit:



Similar to the alcohol fuels credit, this would no longer be available for biodiesel producers.



Similar to the alcohol fuels credit, this would no longer be available for biodiesel producers.





Sustainable Aviation Fuel Credit:



This credit for sustainable aviation fuels would also be repealed.



This credit for sustainable aviation fuels would also be repealed.





Clean Fuel Production Credit:



This credit intended to incentivize the production of clean fuels would be terminated.



This credit intended to incentivize the production of clean fuels would be terminated.





Alternative Fuel Mixtures Credit:



Credits associated with alternative fuel mixtures would be repealed.







In addition, the bill also includes related conforming amendments to the tax code to ensure that once these credits are repealed, references to them are appropriately adjusted throughout the Internal Revenue Code.





The repeals would apply to fuels produced after the date when the bill becomes law, meaning any production or sale made on or after that date would be excluded from eligibility for the aforementioned credits.





Relevant Companies









CVX



(Chevron Corporation): As a major energy company, Chevron could be affected due to its involvement in both traditional and alternative fuel markets, where the tax credits repeal may influence economic decisions regarding fuel sourcing and development.



CVX (Chevron Corporation): As a major energy company, Chevron could be affected due to its involvement in both traditional and alternative fuel markets, where the tax credits repeal may influence economic decisions regarding fuel sourcing and development.





XOM



(Exxon Mobil Corporation): Similar to Chevron, Exxon is involved in both fossil fuels and biofuels, and the repeal of these tax credits could affect their renewable fuel initiatives.



XOM (Exxon Mobil Corporation): Similar to Chevron, Exxon is involved in both fossil fuels and biofuels, and the repeal of these tax credits could affect their renewable fuel initiatives.





DAL



(Delta Air Lines, Inc.): As a major airline, Delta could see an impact on its sustainable aviation fuel initiatives, which have been supported through tax credits.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.