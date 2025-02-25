New Bill: Representative Scott Franklin introduces H.R. 727: Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act

We have received text from H.R. 727: Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-24, and currently has 11 cosponsors.

This bill, titled the "Prohibiting Abortion Industry’s Lucrative Loopholes Act," seeks to amend existing legislation regarding the handling of human fetal tissue. Specifically, it addresses financial transactions linked to human fetal tissue and aims to strengthen prohibitions against these activities.





Key Provisions of the Bill







The bill amends Section 498B of the Public Health Service Act.



It modifies the definition of "valuable consideration" related to human fetal tissue to include a broad range of financial transactions and compensations.



Examples of what constitutes "valuable consideration" include:





Payments or debts incurred.





Gifts, honorariums, or other forms of recognition of value.





Fees that are waived, reduced, or indefinitely delayed.





Loans or debts that are forgiven or canceled.





Transfers of items or services that would typically require payment, provided at little or no cost.





Payments related to transportation, processing, storage, or other handling of human fetal tissue.







Overall, the intent of the bill is to close what the sponsors perceive as loopholes in the law that allow for financial gains associated with the sale or transaction of human fetal tissue. By redefining what constitutes valuable consideration, the bill seeks to prohibit any form of transaction that could be interpreted as a commercial exchange for human fetal tissue.





