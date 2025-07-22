New Bill: Representative Sarah Elfreth introduces H.R. 4294: Mitigation Action and Watermen Support Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4294: Mitigation Action and Watermen Support Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-07, and currently has 6 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Mitigation Action and Watermen Support Act of 2025 aims to establish a pilot program to facilitate the sale of blue catfish caught within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. Here are the main components of the bill:





Purpose of the Bill





The bill directs the Secretary of Commerce to create a pilot program that provides financial awards to "covered entities," which include businesses involved in the production of pet food, animal feed, or aquaculture feed. This funding would be used primarily to purchase blue catfish from watermen and seafood processors operating within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed.





Details of the Pilot Program









Eligible Purchases:



The program allows covered entities to buy blue catfish directly from watermen (fishermen) who caught the fish within the Chesapeake Bay Watershed or from seafood processors who purchased them from those watermen.



Application Requirements:



To participate in the program, covered entities must submit an application containing information as prescribed by the Secretary.



Use of Funds:



Awarded amounts must be used to buy blue catfish with a stipulation that up to 15% can offset transportation costs to processing facilities.



Eligibility of Sellers:



Watermen must certify that they caught the blue catfish in the specified area, while seafood processors must certify that their fish came from those watermen.



Pricing Determination:



The Secretary will set a minimum price per pound for the fish, considering market trends and feedback from participants.







Reporting and Duration





The program is set to run from January 1, 2027, to December 31, 2029. Following the conclusion, the Secretary must report to Congress on various aspects of the pilot program including:







Blue catfish population estimates before and after the program.



How many fish were caught by participants.



The program's impact on other species and the Chesapeake Bay environment.



The economic impact on the watermen involved.



Reactions and market responses from the pilot program.







Funding





The bill authorizes an appropriation of $2,000,000 per fiscal year to fund the pilot program over its duration.





Definitions





The bill includes specific definitions relevant to its provisions, including terms like "blue catfish," "Chesapeake Bay Watershed," and "covered entity," to clearly outline the scope of the pilot program and its participants.





