New Bill: Representative Sara Jacobs introduces H.R. 515: Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act

We have received text from H.R. 515: Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 31 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, named the "Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act," aims to amend existing laws related to service in the Armed Forces by prohibiting discrimination based on various characteristics. It focuses specifically on two primary areas:





Nondiscrimination in Eligibility Standards





The bill states that any qualifications set for eligibility to serve in the Armed Forces must only consider an individual's ability to meet specific military standards relevant to the position they are applying for. It prohibits any criteria that relate to:







Race



Race



Color



Color



National origin



National origin



Religion



Religion



Sex (which includes gender identity, sexual orientation, and characteristics related to sex such as intersex traits)







Equality of Treatment and Opportunity





Furthermore, the bill requires that any personnel policies created by the Secretary of the military branches ensure that all members of the Armed Forces are treated equally and have the same opportunities. This applies regardless of:







Race



Race



Color



Color



National origin



National origin



Religion



Religion



Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and sex characteristics)







Clerical Amendments





The legislation also includes a clerical amendment which updates the legal documentation in the United States Code to reflect the new regulations, including adding new sections related to the prohibition of gender discrimination.





Purpose of the Bill





The overall aim of the "Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act" is to create a more inclusive environment in the military by ensuring that all personnel are judged solely on their abilities relevant to military service, rather than personal characteristics or identity factors. This is intended to enhance military readiness and foster equality among members of the Armed Forces.





Relevant Companies





None found



This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.