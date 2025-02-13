News & Insights

Stocks

New Bill: Representative Sara Jacobs introduces H.R. 515: Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act

February 13, 2025 — 10:42 am EST

Written by Quiver LegislationRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

We have received text from H.R. 515: Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 31 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:


This bill, named the "Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act," aims to amend existing laws related to service in the Armed Forces by prohibiting discrimination based on various characteristics. It focuses specifically on two primary areas:



Nondiscrimination in Eligibility Standards



The bill states that any qualifications set for eligibility to serve in the Armed Forces must only consider an individual's ability to meet specific military standards relevant to the position they are applying for. It prohibits any criteria that relate to:




  • Race


  • Color


  • National origin


  • Religion


  • Sex (which includes gender identity, sexual orientation, and characteristics related to sex such as intersex traits)



Equality of Treatment and Opportunity



Furthermore, the bill requires that any personnel policies created by the Secretary of the military branches ensure that all members of the Armed Forces are treated equally and have the same opportunities. This applies regardless of:




  • Race


  • Color


  • National origin


  • Religion


  • Sex (including gender identity, sexual orientation, and sex characteristics)



Clerical Amendments



The legislation also includes a clerical amendment which updates the legal documentation in the United States Code to reflect the new regulations, including adding new sections related to the prohibition of gender discrimination.



Purpose of the Bill



The overall aim of the "Ensuring Military Readiness Not Discrimination Act" is to create a more inclusive environment in the military by ensuring that all personnel are judged solely on their abilities relevant to military service, rather than personal characteristics or identity factors. This is intended to enhance military readiness and foster equality among members of the Armed Forces.



Relevant Companies



None found

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.