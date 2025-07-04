New Bill: Representative Sam Graves introduces H.R. 4275: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4275: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-07-02, and currently has 3 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025 aims to enhance the operational capacity, accountability, and efficiency of the United States Coast Guard through a series of appropriations and structural changes. The bill includes several key provisions that touch on various operational, regulatory, and oversight aspects of the Coast Guard.





Funding and Accountability





The bill authorizes funding for the Coast Guard and defines the role of the Secretary of the Coast Guard, establishing accountability measures. It includes specific reporting requirements focusing on military strength, training, and acquisitions to ensure transparency and efficiency.





Helicopter Procurement and Reporting





The Coast Guard is mandated to submit a report within six months detailing the implementation of recommendations from the Government Accountability Office (GAO), particularly concerning helicopter needs and fleet analysis. No new helicopters can be procured until this report is submitted, and the Coast Guard must maintain a minimum of 140 operational helicopters during this time.





Tribal and Native Hawaiian Affairs





A Special Advisor for Tribal and Native Hawaiian Affairs will be established within the Coast Guard. This role is intended to ensure effective government-to-government consultations with tribal and Native Hawaiian organizations, advising the Coast Guard on relevant policies and facilitating engagement.





Installation Resilience and Resource Management





The bill addresses the resilience of Coast Guard installations by mandating natural resource management and cultural resources protection. It also requires the creation of tsunami preparedness plans for Coast Guard properties and emphasizes collaboration with Indian Tribes and Native Hawaiian organizations regarding property acquisition.





Vessel Procurement Regulations





To promote domestic shipbuilding, the bill prohibits the Commandant from leasing or procuring vessels made with major hull components from foreign shipyards, with certain exceptions for national security approved by the President. There are specific provisions regarding asset procurement and personnel policies within the Coast Guard.





Coast Guard Academy Oversight and Programs





The bill introduces additional oversight for the Coast Guard Academy, including access for board members to evaluate key issues such as morale and recruitment. It also mandates the implementation of safety measures for cadets and establishes various training and health service programs.





Infrastructure Study





A study will be conducted to assess the infrastructure needs at Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi to accommodate current and future aircraft operations. This will involve evaluating the adequacy of hangars and recommending necessary modifications.





Merchant Marine Credentialing and Vessel Operations





The Commandant is required to report on modernizing the Merchant Marine Credentialing Examination. This includes ensuring competency standards are maintained and developing regulations for improving vessel operation safety and traffic safety protocols.





Controlled Substances and Cybersecurity





The bill includes regulations concerning the manufacturing and distribution of controlled substances on certain vessels and mandates cybersecurity training. It also calls for navigational protocols when interacting with foreign nations and establishes a National Advisory Committee on Autonomous Maritime Systems to advise on regulations regarding autonomous technology in maritime contexts.





Vessel Abandonment Regulations





New regulations are introduced that prevent the abandonment of non-barge vessels in U.S. navigable waters. This includes defining relevant terms, creating an inventory of abandoned vessels, and establishing assessments and penalties for non-compliance.





Oil Spill Response and Misconduct Policies





The Coast Guard's authority to respond to oil spills is updated, emphasizing the need for revised pollution contingency plans. Furthermore, the bill requires improved policies to address sexual misconduct within the Coast Guard, including tracking incidents and implementing a "Safe-to-Report" policy for minor misconduct.





Annual Reporting and Accountability





The bill mandates annual reports from the Coast Guard analyzing trends in misconduct, the adequacy of responses, and new policies for victim care. It includes provisions for accountability among senior leaders regarding misconduct and reinforces protections for whistleblowers.





Review and Assessment





In addition to the mandatory reports and assessments, the bill requires the Comptroller General to evaluate various aspects of Coast Guard operations, such as technology transitions and behavioral health care availability, providing recommendations for operational efficiency.





Amendments to Existing Laws





The bill amends several sections of the U.S. Code to update citations and terminology, ensuring that references to laws and acts reflect current titles and chapters, with specific focus on improving the Hydrographic Services Improvement Act of 1998.





Relevant Companies









HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries)



- Likely impacted as a major shipbuilder; may benefit from increased domestic shipbuilding requirements.



HII (Huntington Ingalls Industries) - Likely impacted as a major shipbuilder; may benefit from increased domestic shipbuilding requirements.





BA (Boeing Company)



- May be impacted through contracts related to the procurement and maintenance of helicopters for the Coast Guard.





Representative Sam Graves Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Sam Graves:

H.R.4275: Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2025

H.R.3684: Save America’s Rural Hospitals Act

H.R.3004: USPS SERVES US Act

H.R.2432: Southwestern Power Administration Fund Establishment Act

H.R.431: Pony Up Act

You can track bills proposed by Representative Sam Graves on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graves.

Representative Sam Graves Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Sam Graves is worth $1.6M, as of July 4th, 2025. This is the 241st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Graves has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Sam Graves's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Graves.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.