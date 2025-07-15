New Bill: Representative Salud O. Carbajal introduces H.R. 4252: Extreme Risk Protection Order Expansion Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4252: Extreme Risk Protection Order Expansion Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 2 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Extreme Risk Protection Order Expansion Act of 2025, aims to support state, tribal, and local efforts to remove access to firearms from individuals deemed a danger to themselves or others. Here’s a summary of its key provisions:





1. Definition of Terms





Several key definitions are provided, including:









Eligible Entity:



States, Indian Tribes, local governments, or public/private entities that enact legislation in accordance with the bill's provisions.



Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO):



A court order that prohibits an individual from possessing or obtaining firearms if they pose a risk to themselves or others.



Respondent:



The individual subject to a petition for an ERPO.







2. Grant Program





The bill establishes a grant program administered by the Attorney General to provide funding to eligible entities. The purpose of these grants includes:







Enhancing law enforcement and court capacities.



Training personnel to identify individuals at risk of harm due to access to firearms.



Developing protocols for implementing ERPOs safely and effectively.



Raising public awareness about ERPOs.







3. Requirements for Legislation





To receive funding, states and tribal jurisdictions must enact legislation that includes:







Procedures for petitioning for an ERPO.



Notice and due process for individuals named in petitions.



Establishment of factors for courts to consider before issuing ERPOs.







4. Court Processes





The legislation outlines the court procedures for issuing ERPOs, including:







Hearings to be conducted within 30 days of receiving a petition.



Provision for emergency ex parte orders in urgent cases.



Notice requirements to inform individuals subject to ERPOs.







5. Storage and Return of Firearms





It specifies that firearms removed under an ERPO should only be returned to the individual when they regain eligibility under relevant laws. Disposal or destruction of these firearms cannot occur without the individual’s consent.





6. National Database Inclusion





The bill requires that extreme risk protection orders be included in national crime information databases to ensure consistent enforcement across jurisdictions.





7. Full Faith and Credit





ERPOs issued in one state or tribal jurisdiction must be recognized and enforceable in other states or tribal jurisdictions, ensuring continuity and respect for such orders regardless of state lines.





8. Accountability Measures





Entities receiving grants must provide annual reports detailing:







Statistics on petitions filed and orders issued.



Demographic data of petitioners and respondents.



Outcomes related to the effectiveness of ERPOs in preventing harm.







9. General Provisions





The law includes provisions for severability, meaning if any part is found invalid, the remaining sections would still apply. The bill will take effect 180 days after its enactment.





