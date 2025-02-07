New Bill: Representative Rudy Yakym III introduces H.R. 332: Travel Trailer and Camper Tax Parity Act

We have received text from H.R. 332: Travel Trailer and Camper Tax Parity Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-13, and currently has 9 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



The bill titled "Travel Trailer and Camper Tax Parity Act" aims to modify the Internal Revenue Code related to financing for certain types of trailers and campers. Here’s a breakdown of the key components:





Purpose of the Bill





The primary purpose of this legislation is to expand the definition of "floor plan financing" to include financing for trailers and campers that are designed for temporary living. This type of financing is generally used by dealers to finance the purchase of inventory for resale. The bill specifies that this includes:







Trailers designed to provide temporary living quarters.



Trailers designed to provide temporary living quarters.



Campers that are intended for recreational use.



Campers that are intended for recreational use.



Units designed to be towed by or affixed to a motor vehicle.







Changes to Current Law





Currently, floor plan financing may not explicitly cover these types of trailers and campers. By amending Section 163(j) of the Internal Revenue Code, the bill ensures that such financing is recognized for tax purposes. This change would allow businesses that sell these types of recreational vehicles to benefit from the same financing provisions that are available for other types of inventory. This might improve their cash flow and assist in growing their business.





Effective Date





The changes proposed in the bill would take effect for taxable years beginning after December 31, 2024. This means that the new financing definitions and potential tax benefits would apply starting in the year 2025 for those eligible under the new guidelines.





Impact on Businesses





By including trailers and campers within the scope of floor plan financing, the bill may lead to enhanced opportunities for sales, financing, and tax treatment for businesses involved in the recreational vehicle industry. This could potentially impact dealers of these vehicles positively by facilitating better financial arrangements.





Relevant Companies









THO



- Thor Industries, Inc.: A major manufacturer and seller of recreational vehicles, including travel trailers and campers. The bill could provide them with advantages in financing inventory.



THO - Thor Industries, Inc.: A major manufacturer and seller of recreational vehicles, including travel trailers and campers. The bill could provide them with advantages in financing inventory.





WGO



- Winnebago Industries, Inc.: Another key player in the recreational vehicle market that could benefit from enhanced financing options for trailers and campers.





This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.