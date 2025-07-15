New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro introduces H.R. 4253: Expanding Access to Mental Health Services in Schools Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 4253: Expanding Access to Mental Health Services in Schools Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-06-30, and currently has 37 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the



Expanding Access to Mental Health Services in Schools Act of 2025



, aims to improve access to mental health services in schools, particularly for students in areas of high need. Below is a summary of the key elements of the bill:





Purpose





The main goal of the bill is to increase the number of school-based mental health service providers available to students in elementary and secondary schools. It specifically targets high-need local educational agencies, which are defined as those facing significant challenges in providing mental health services to their students.





Definitions





Key terms in the bill include:









Eligible Agency:



This can be a high-need local educational agency, an educational service agency, or a state educational agency.



This can be a high-need local educational agency, an educational service agency, or a state educational agency.





High-Need Local Educational Agency:



An agency that ranks among the highest 15 percent in the state based on the number of students in need and lacks sufficient mental health service providers.



An agency that ranks among the highest 15 percent in the state based on the number of students in need and lacks sufficient mental health service providers.





School-Based Mental Health Services Provider:



Refers to professionals who provide mental health services within the school setting.







Grant Program





The bill establishes a grant program aimed at supporting eligible agencies in:







Recruiting, hiring, and retaining qualified mental health service providers.



Recruiting, hiring, and retaining qualified mental health service providers.



Diversifying the workforce of mental health professionals in schools.



Diversifying the workforce of mental health professionals in schools.



Expanding access to services for students.







Grant Details





Grants will be awarded on a competitive basis to eligible agencies. Key details about the grants include:







Grants can last for a maximum of 5 years, with potential for 2-year renewals.



Grants can last for a maximum of 5 years, with potential for 2-year renewals.



Eligible agencies must secure at least 25% of the total project budget from non-federal sources.



Eligible agencies must secure at least 25% of the total project budget from non-federal sources.



Grants must be used to augment local funding rather than replace it.







Application Requirements





Agencies applying for the grants must provide:







Information on current mental health challenges facing their students.



Information on current mental health challenges facing their students.



Evidence of a shortage of mental health professionals.



Evidence of a shortage of mental health professionals.



A plan for recruiting and retaining mental health providers.







Use of Grant Funds





Funds received through the grant program may be used for:







Hiring mental health service providers.



Hiring mental health service providers.



Implementing strategies to recruit and retain mental health professionals, such as offering financial incentives.



Implementing strategies to recruit and retain mental health professionals, such as offering financial incentives.



Developing and employing evidence-based practices for mental health support in schools.







Accountability and Reporting





Agencies that receive grants are required to submit annual reports that detail:







The number of mental health providers employed and any changes in this number.



The number of mental health providers employed and any changes in this number.



The student-to-provider ratios and improvements over time.



The student-to-provider ratios and improvements over time.



Attrition rates of hired providers and efforts to reduce these rates.







Funding Authorization





The bill authorizes necessary appropriations for the program for the fiscal years 2026 through 2030 to ensure ongoing support for these initiatives.





Relevant Companies





None found.



Representative Rosa L. DeLauro Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Representative Rosa L. DeLauro:

H.R.4253: To support States and high-need local educational agencies in increasing the number of mental health services providers in schools.

H.R.3508: End Diaper Need Act of 2025

H.R.3335: Children Don't Belong on Tobacco Farms Act

H.R.2763: American Family Act

H.R.1974: Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2025

H.R.1564: Ethan's Law

You can track bills proposed by Representative Rosa L. DeLauro on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeLauro.

Representative Rosa L. DeLauro Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Representative Rosa L. DeLauro is worth $3.2M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 186th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeLauro has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Representative Rosa L. DeLauro's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeLauro.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.