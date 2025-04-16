New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro introduces H.R. 1564: Ethan's Law

We have received text from H.R. 1564: Ethan's Law. This bill was received on 2025-02-25, and currently has 125 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as Ethan's Law, aims to amend existing regulations regarding the storage of firearms to enhance safety, particularly around minors. It introduces several key provisions:





Secure Gun Storage Requirements





The bill establishes requirements for firearm owners regarding the secure storage of guns. Specifically, it makes it unlawful for individuals to store or keep firearms in a residence if they know, or should reasonably know, that:







A minor is likely to gain access to the firearm without permission, or



A minor is likely to gain access to the firearm without permission, or



A resident of the home is prohibited from possessing a firearm under federal, state, or local law.







If an owner complies by using a secure storage device or by storing the gun in a manner a reasonable person would consider secure, they would not be in violation. However, those who fail to comply could face penalties, including fines of $500 per violation.





Enhanced Penalties





If a violation occurs and a minor or prohibited person gains access to the firearm and causes injury or death, the offender could face more severe consequences, including a fine, imprisonment for up to five years, or both. Firearms stored incorrectly could also be subject to seizure.





Firearm Safe Storage Program





The bill also proposes the establishment of a Firearm Safe Storage Program, which would provide grants to states and tribal governments that enact laws similar to the new storage requirements. The aim is to assist these entities in implementing and enforcing these regulations. Eligible states or tribes would be able to receive funds for law enforcement agencies to promote compliance with the new storage regulations.





Sense of Congress on Liability





The bill expresses that failure to comply with the storage regulations should be seen as negligence. If this negligence leads to harm caused by a firearm, it should be considered a legal or proximate cause of that harm, regardless of any other circumstances.





Findings and Rationale





The findings included in the bill emphasize several points:







Millions of minors live in homes with unsecured firearms, with many aware of their locations.



Millions of minors live in homes with unsecured firearms, with many aware of their locations.



Unsecured firearms significantly raise the risk of shootings and suicide attempts among young people.



Unsecured firearms significantly raise the risk of shootings and suicide attempts among young people.



A considerable percentage of firearms used in school shootings are obtained from the shooter's home or a relative's home.



A considerable percentage of firearms used in school shootings are obtained from the shooter's home or a relative's home.



The increasing gun violence in neighborhoods adversely affects local economies and property values.







These findings serve as the rationale for the proposed regulations, aiming to reduce the risks associated with unsecured firearms in homes where minors or prohibited individuals reside.





Severability





The bill includes a provision that if any part of it is found to be invalid, the rest of the bill will still remain in effect.





Relevant Companies





None found



New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro:

H.R.2763: To amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to establish a refundable child tax credit with monthly advance payment.

H.R.1974: Further Additional Continuing Appropriations and Other Extensions Act, 2025

H.R.1783: American Apprenticeship Act

H.R.1564: Ethan's Law

H.R.1117: Responsibility in Drug Advertising Act of 2025

H.R.852: Expanded Food Safety Investigation Act of 2025

New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro is worth $3.2M, as of April 16th, 2025. This is the 176th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

DeLauro has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track New Bill: Representative Rosa L. DeLauro's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for DeLauro.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.