New Bill: Representative Ronny Jackson introduces H.R. 620: Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act

We have received text from H.R. 620: Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act. This bill was received on 2025-01-22, and currently has 23 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This legislation, known as the Foreign Adversary Risk Management Act (FARM Act), aims to enhance the protection of the United States agriculture industry from foreign influence. The bill introduces amendments to the Defense Production Act of 1950, focusing on several key areas:





1. Inclusion of Agriculture in Foreign Investment Review





The bill adds the



Secretary of Agriculture



as a representative in the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. This inclusion emphasizes the importance of assessing foreign investments that may affect agricultural entities.





Additionally, any acquisition or transaction that could lead to foreign control of a U.S. business engaged in agriculture will undergo review. This includes any mergers, transfers, or agreements involving agricultural businesses that utilize agricultural products.





2. Critical Infrastructure and Agricultural Supply Chains





The legislation designates agricultural systems and supply chains as part of the country’s



critical infrastructure



. This designation allows for greater regulatory oversight to ensure these sectors remain resilient against foreign adversaries.





Furthermore, agricultural supply chains are classified as



critical technologies



, reinforcing the necessity of protecting the integrity of the agriculture sector within the broader context of national security.





3. Reports on Foreign Investment Influences





The bill mandates that, within one year of its enactment and annually thereafter, the



Secretary of Agriculture



and the



Comptroller General of the United States



prepare an analysis of foreign investments in the agriculture sector. These reports must include:







Details on foreign investments in U.S. agriculture.



Assessment of foreign investment's potential risks to domestic food production and supply chains.



Identification of the primary international threats posed by foreign control or investment in U.S. agriculture.



Insights into espionage and theft techniques aimed at U.S. agricultural intellectual property and related resources.







Relevant Companies









DE



- Deere & Company: As a significant manufacturer of agricultural machinery, Deere & Company could be impacted by regulations regarding foreign investments and acquisitions.



DE - Deere & Company: As a significant manufacturer of agricultural machinery, Deere & Company could be impacted by regulations regarding foreign investments and acquisitions.





BDX



- Becton, Dickinson and Company: Although primarily a medical technology company, BDX may have interests in the agricultural sector that would come under review for foreign control.



BDX - Becton, Dickinson and Company: Although primarily a medical technology company, BDX may have interests in the agricultural sector that would come under review for foreign control.





ADM



- Archer-Daniels-Midland Company: A major player in agricultural processing, ADM might be directly affected by any scrutiny of foreign investments and control within the agriculture supply chains.





