New Bill: Representative Roger Williams introduces H.R. 551: Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 551: Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 33 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, titled the



Make the Migrant Protection Protocols Mandatory Act of 2025



, proposes to amend the Immigration and Nationality Act to make the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) a requirement. Currently, the law includes a provision (section 235(b)(2)(C)) that allows for the implementation of MPP, but does not compel it; instead, it uses the word “may.” This bill seeks to change “may” to “shall,” which would enforce mandatory implementation of these protocols.





Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP)





The Migrant Protection Protocols are policies that require certain individuals, who are awaiting immigration proceedings, to remain in Mexico while their asylum cases are processed rather than allowing them to stay in the United States during this time. MPP was initially introduced in 2019 and has been a significant aspect of the U.S. immigration policy regarding asylum seekers.





Key Changes Proposed by the Bill









Mandatory Enforcement:



The main change is that immigration authorities would be required to implement the MPP for applicable cases. This means that if someone is seeking asylum and falls under the criteria set forth by this protocol, they must be returned to Mexico pending their court hearings.



Impact on Asylum Seekers:



This shift from “may” to “shall” would mean that individuals applying for asylum at the U.S. border would have to wait in Mexico, potentially affecting their safety and access to legal support while they await their hearing.



Legal and Procedural Implications:



The bill may lead to more complex legal proceedings as refugees and migrants navigate the requirements to stay in another country while their U.S. immigration claims are processed.







Potential Effects





By making MPP mandatory, there might be changes to how immigration enforcement is executed at U.S. borders. This could lead to an increase in apprehensions at the southern border, as individuals may choose to adhere to the protocols or face immediate deportation if they do not comply.





Additionally, the bill could lead to increased resources being allocated for the processing of asylum claims due to the mandatory nature of MPP, as well as potentially increasing the burden on border countries like Mexico to provide for individuals who are returned.





Relevant Companies









CSL Limited (CSL)



- Involved in the health care and biotechnology sectors; may be impacted due to shifts in health resource allocation concerning asylum seekers in Mexico.



Cheniere Energy (LNG)



- A company engaged in the energy sector that may face operational challenges tied to shifts in immigration labor availability.



Macerich Company (MAC)



- A real estate investment trust that may see effects related to economic conditions in border communities.





