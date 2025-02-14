New Bill: Representative Robert J. Wittman introduces H.R. 556: Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2025

We have received text from H.R. 556: Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2025. This bill was received on 2025-01-16, and currently has 63 cosponsors.

Here is a short summary of the bill:



This bill, known as the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act of 2025, aims to regulate the use of lead ammunition and tackle on federal lands and waters that are available for hunting and fishing. Here are the key points of the bill:





Prohibitions on Regulations





The bill prohibits the following actions by the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Agriculture:









They cannot ban the use of lead ammunition or tackle on federal lands or waters that are:









Under the jurisdiction of either Secretary.











Designated for hunting or fishing activities.













They cannot set regulations concerning the permissible levels of lead in ammunition or tackle used in those areas.









Exceptions to the Prohibition





There are exceptions to these prohibitions:







If a specific area of federal land or water is experiencing a decline in wildlife populations that is linked to lead ammunition or tackle, the applicable Secretary may implement bans or regulations. However, this is contingent on:



Field data showing that the decline in wildlife population is primarily due to the use of lead.













The prohibition or regulations must be:









Consistent with state law.









In accordance with applicable state fish and wildlife department policies.









Approved by the relevant state fish and wildlife department.

















Federal Register Requirement





If any prohibitions or regulations are implemented under the exceptions stated above, the applicable Secretary is required to provide an explanation in a Federal Register notice detailing how these actions meet the outlined requirements.





Impact on Hunters and Anglers





The aim of this legislation is to ensure that hunters and anglers have continued access to use lead ammunition and tackle on federal lands and waters unless there is clear evidence that it is harming wildlife populations in a specific area. This could potentially affect wildlife management strategies and hunting practices across federal land.





